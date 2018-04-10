Lou Barletta raised $1.26M in 3 months for U.S. Senate campaign

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Hazleton, raised $1.26 million for his Senate campaign in the first three months of the year, ending March with about $1.6 million cash on hand, according to his campaign.

The sum is two-and-a-half times as much as Barletta raised in the last quarter of 2017, but he trails Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, who raised $2.2 million in the first three months of the year and reported $10 million cash on hand.

Barletta's primary opponent, state Rep. Jim Christiana of Brighton, hasn't announced fundraising totals for the first quarter.

Barletta received donations from nearly 17,000 contributors, with 93 percent of the donations coming in increments of $100 or less, according to his campaign.

