Linsenmayer exits congressional race, clears way for Lamb to face Rothfus

Ray Linsenmayer on Sunday dropped his bid for Congress and threw his support behind his former Democratic opponent Conor Lamb.

The move clears the way for Lamb, 33, a former federal prosecutor and Marine Corps veteran, to secure the Democratic nomination and face third-term U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley, in November.

Linsenmayer, a McCandless energy consultant, had pitched himself as a more progressive candidate than Lamb, who was sworn in Thursday as a member of Congress. Lamb, 33, of Mt. Lebanon defeated Republican Rick Saccone in a March 13 special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned last year after details of an extramarital affair became public.

“Conor Lamb has always shown himself to be a man of strong character and leadership, and has proven he can withstand any attacks the GOP throws at him,” Linsenmayer said in a news release. “While Rep. Lamb and I differ on some issues, we won't make progress on any of them without defeating Keith Rothfus and bringing new leadership to Congress.”

Linsenmayer is the last of four Democrats to drop out of the primary race in the newly created 17th Congressional District, which includes Beaver County and parts of Allegheny and Butler counties.

The other Democrats were Aaron Anthony, a University of Pittsburgh doctoral student and former Shaler Area teacher; Erin McClelland, a behavioral health care professional from Harrison; and Beth Tarasi, a Sewickley attorney.

