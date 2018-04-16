Lamb, Rothfus have more than $3m between them to spend on fall election

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Newly sworn-in Democratic Congressman Conor Lamb has more money in the bank than his likely opponent in November's election, Republican U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus, but Lamb raised most of the cash while campaigning in another race, campaign finance reports show.

Lamb had about $1.7 million in his campaign account at the beginning of this month, according to a report filed with the Federal Election Commission. Rothfus had about $1.5 million.

Lamb raised about $6.4 million in his campaign for a March 13 special election against Republican Rick Saccone, and spent about $4.6 million on the race. The election, held to replace former Republican Rep. Tim Murphy in a Republican-leaning district, garnered national attention — and money from individuals around the country — as a bellwether for how Democrats might perform in midterms this fall.

Since the election, Lamb has raised about $135,000, according to the finance report. He faces Rothfus in the newly drawn 17th Congressional District, which covers Beaver County along with parts of Allegheny and Butler counties.

Rothfus raised about $443,000 from Jan. 1 to the end of March, according to a finance report.

Neither candidate has to spend money on a primary campaign after Democratic challengers dropped out to support Lamb , leaving the two with hefty sums to put toward the general election in the fall.

