Political Headlines

Billboards blast Republican tax benefits

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Monday, April 16, 2018, 5:36 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

He's smiling on the billboard, but U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly's campaign did not post the highway sign on Route 19 near Erie that features the Butler Cadillac dealer-turned-congressman's mug.

Kelly, 69, a four-term Republican incumbent who is running unopposed in the GOP primary in the new 16th Congressional District, is one of 29 members of congress that Not One Penny, a special interest group fighting the Trump tax reform act, is featuring on highway billboards across the country.

“Rep. Mike Kelly voted for the tax law and gave himself up to a $15,100 tax break. What did you get?” the sign with Kelly's smiling photo reads.

The billboards blast Republican members who Not One Penny says have the potential to benefit handsomely from the tax package they voted to approve. Not One Penny Spokesman Tim Hogan said the benefit estimates were culled from a recent study conducted by the Center for American Progress Action Fund.

The study weighed individual financial disclosure information from members against the new provisions of the tax code.

Kelly continues to tout what he calls the far-ranging, benefits of the tax bill.

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is a major win for every hardworking American who wants lower taxes and a stronger economy. This historic new law reduces tax rates for households at every income level, which means bigger paychecks and more take-home pay for all,” Kelly said in a statement. “The bottom line is that historic tax reform is letting workers everywhere in Western Pennsylvania keep more of their hard-earned money while spurring the economic growth that we've all been waiting for.”

Although Kelly faces no primary opposition, three Democrats are seeking nomination to run against him this fall.

Kelly and U.S. Rep. Tom Marino, of Scranton -- with an estimated $15,100 potential benefit -- were the only two Pennsylvanians featured on the billboards. And they were among the more modest potential beneficiaries the group called out.

House members said to have the potential to benefit more handsomely from their votes included: David Valadao of California, with an estimated $1,000,000 potential benefit; Vern Buchanan, Florida, $2,131,750; Tom Rooney, Florida, $600,250; Trey Hollingsworth, Indiana, $4,566,500; and Diane Black, Tennessee, $1,045,000.

On the Senate side top potential beneficiaries included: Sen. Bob Corker, Tennessee, with an estimated $704,883 potential benefit; Sen. Lamar Alexander, Tennessee, $110,349; and Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin, $205,000.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

