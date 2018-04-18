Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Saccone posts military records after questions from Reschenthaler

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Rick Saccone and Guy Reschenthaler are seeking the Republican nomination in Southwestern Pennsylvania's 14th Congressional District.
Rick Saccone and Guy Reschenthaler are seeking the Republican nomination in Southwestern Pennsylvania's 14th Congressional District.

Updated 16 hours ago

Congressional candidate Rick Saccone has posted some of his military records on his campaign website following calls from Republican rival Guy Reschenthaler to do so.

Saccone, 60, a state representative from Elizabeth Township, served in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations from 1983 to 1994.

Reschenthaler, who served in the Navy, called for Saccone to release his military records in a news release last week, citing a March article published by The Guardian that said Saccone overstated his role in North Korea.

Saccone lived for a year in North Korea representing an international organization building nuclear power plants after he retired from the Air Force, where he ended his military career stationed in South Korea. The article focused on Saccone's descriptions of himself as a “diplomat in North Korea.”

“There are serious questions about that record,” Reschenthaler, 35, a state senator from Jefferson Hills, said of Saccone's military experience in an interview last week.

“What we need to do is vet that record in this primary because the Democrats will do it in the fall,” Reschenthaler said.

Saccone dismissed the questions, saying he was serving in a diplomatic capacity, not as a formal diplomat. He added that since the United States doesn't have formal diplomatic relations with North Korea, no Americans serve in a formal diplomatic capacity there.

The records include Saccone's discharge papers along with annual evaluations and performance reports. The reports describe him as a model investigator who was innovative and reliable in carrying out successful counterintelligence missions.

Both candidates have featured their military experience in TV ads and in pitches to voters.

Reschenthaler also has posted records from his five years as a Navy prosecutor on his campaign website.

The two are running for the Republican Party nomination in the 14th Congressional District, which includes Washington, Fayette, Greene counties and part of Westmoreland County. The primary is May 15.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

Related Content
Export's Italian American Club to host 14th District candidate Rick Saccone
Rick Saccone, a Republican candidate in the 14th Congressional District, will attend an meet-and-greet Wednesday in Export. It will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me