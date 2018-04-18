Saccone posts military records after questions from Reschenthaler

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Congressional candidate Rick Saccone has posted some of his military records on his campaign website following calls from Republican rival Guy Reschenthaler to do so.

Saccone, 60, a state representative from Elizabeth Township, served in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations from 1983 to 1994.

Reschenthaler, who served in the Navy, called for Saccone to release his military records in a news release last week, citing a March article published by The Guardian that said Saccone overstated his role in North Korea.

Saccone lived for a year in North Korea representing an international organization building nuclear power plants after he retired from the Air Force, where he ended his military career stationed in South Korea. The article focused on Saccone's descriptions of himself as a “diplomat in North Korea.”

“There are serious questions about that record,” Reschenthaler, 35, a state senator from Jefferson Hills, said of Saccone's military experience in an interview last week.

“What we need to do is vet that record in this primary because the Democrats will do it in the fall,” Reschenthaler said.

Saccone dismissed the questions, saying he was serving in a diplomatic capacity, not as a formal diplomat. He added that since the United States doesn't have formal diplomatic relations with North Korea, no Americans serve in a formal diplomatic capacity there.

The records include Saccone's discharge papers along with annual evaluations and performance reports. The reports describe him as a model investigator who was innovative and reliable in carrying out successful counterintelligence missions.

Both candidates have featured their military experience in TV ads and in pitches to voters.

Reschenthaler also has posted records from his five years as a Navy prosecutor on his campaign website.

The two are running for the Republican Party nomination in the 14th Congressional District, which includes Washington, Fayette, Greene counties and part of Westmoreland County. The primary is May 15.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer.