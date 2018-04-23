Aryanna Berringer launches PAC to support progressive candidates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville's Aryanna Berringer, a former Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor and the U.S. House, has launched a political action committee she says will target money's influence in politics.

Berringer, 35, an Iraq War veteran who started a nutrition nonprofit, cited “huge sums of money” being spent on the lieutenant governor's race when she dropped out of the race in March.

“For far too long, the majority of us in Pennsylvania are left out and ignored,” Berringer said in a news release announcing the PAC. “The main reason? Pennsylvania has no contribution limits, so unless you are able to dump tens, if not hundreds of thousands, of dollars into (candidates') coffers, they don't care.”

Fight the Power PAC will aggregate small donations to support Pennsylvania candidates with “intensely progressive agendas,” according to information on the website of GiveMini, the platform the PAC is using to collect donations.

Berringer left the race March 22. In campaign finance reports for Jan. 1 through March 26, she reported raising about $5,200.

The remaining Democratic candidates are incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, former Philadelphia Deputy Mayor Nina Ahmad, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone and Montgomery County businessman Ray Sosa.

Ahmad had about $600,000 in campaign cash at the end of March, including a loan from herself of about $500,000, according to campaign finance reports. Fetterman had about $141,000, and Stack had about $275,000.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.