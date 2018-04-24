Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale sidesteps question about 2022 governor run

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale

Updated 42 minutes ago

A Democratic state House candidate told a crowd at a Scranton cannabis festival Sunday that Auditor General Eugene DePasquale would run for governor in 2022.

DePasquale addressed the claim when the Scranton Times-Tribune called him.

“I'm committed to serving out my term, and whatever happens after that, I've not even thought about it,” DePasquale told the paper after Robert Castellani made the claim at the Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival.

DePasquale, 46, of York, didn't return phone calls Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh native started his second four-year term as auditor general at the beginning of 2017. He has called for regulating and taxing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.

Castellani told a crowd at the festival that DePasquale had told him about a 2022 run in a phone call.

“He let me know in 2022, Eugene DePasquale, our present auditor general, will be running for governor,” Castellani said, according to the paper.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me