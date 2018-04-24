Auditor General Eugene DePasquale sidesteps question about 2022 governor run
A Democratic state House candidate told a crowd at a Scranton cannabis festival Sunday that Auditor General Eugene DePasquale would run for governor in 2022.
DePasquale addressed the claim when the Scranton Times-Tribune called him.
“I'm committed to serving out my term, and whatever happens after that, I've not even thought about it,” DePasquale told the paper after Robert Castellani made the claim at the Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival.
DePasquale, 46, of York, didn't return phone calls Tuesday.
The Pittsburgh native started his second four-year term as auditor general at the beginning of 2017. He has called for regulating and taxing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.
Castellani told a crowd at the festival that DePasquale had told him about a 2022 run in a phone call.
“He let me know in 2022, Eugene DePasquale, our present auditor general, will be running for governor,” Castellani said, according to the paper.
