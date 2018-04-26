Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bill Cosby convicted of drugging, molesting woman
Political Headlines

Trump says rapper Kanye West has 'good taste' for liking him

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Then-President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose Dec. 13, 2016, for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump is tweeting his thanks to rap superstar Kanye West for his recent online support.
Seth Wenig/AP
Then-President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose Dec. 13, 2016, for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump is tweeting his thanks to rap superstar Kanye West for his recent online support.

Updated 5 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump praised Kanye West on Thursday for having "good taste" for supporting the president.

Trump said in an interview with "Fox & Friends" that he knew the rapper "a little bit" and always got along with him, and said that West has noticed the low unemployment rate for black Americans.

 

"He sees that stuff and he's smart and he says, 'You know what, Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did,'" the president said.

West recently offered his support for Trump in a series of tweets, saying they both share "dragon energy." That caused a backlash among other public figures who oppose the president.

 

In a tweet on Thursday, West wrote that while hate is a similar emotion to love, "hate is not the answer."

He also tweeted a link to a TMZ.com story about himself with a headline that described West as "the opposite of erratic." The story noted that West is releasing a new album in the coming months.

West has toyed with running for president himself and on Wednesday tweeted a poster of his face emblazoned with the slogan "Keep America Great" and "#Kanye2024."

He has recorded several best-selling albums and produced a buzzy fashion line and has the undeniable talent for attracting attention. He's also been linked to several previous presidents, including when Obama called him "a jackass" in 2009 for storming the stage at an MTV awards show to interrupt Taylor Swift. And in 2005, during a telethon to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Katrina, West criticized the White House's response to the storm by famously charging that "George W. Bush doesn't care about black people."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me