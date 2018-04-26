Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Indiana Senate candidate writes children's book trashing GOP rival

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
Former State Legislator Mike Braun (from left), U.S. Rep. Luke Messer and U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita participate in the Republican U.S. Senate Debate on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Fort Wayne, Ind. The Indiana Senate race has been called the nation’s nastiest primary.
The Journal-Gazette
Updated 2 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Senate candidate Todd Rokita is releasing a politically themed children's book that trashes one of his Republican primary opponents.

Titled “Oh, the Places You'll Forget!” — a spoof of Dr. Seuss' “Oh, the Places You'll Go” — the book goes after Luke Messer, who moved his family to the Washington, D.C., area after his election to Congress.

It's the latest barb in a race that has been called the nation's nastiest primary.

The book includes illustrations and is written in rhyme. It characterizes Messer as an absentee elected official, who has left Indiana behind.

Messer's campaign says the book amounts to a publicity stunt by a failing campaign. But spokesman Chasen Bullock wished Rokita good luck in his new career as a children's book author.

The two congressmen are locked in a tight race with former state lawmaker Mike Braun.

