Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

James Comey calls House Intelligence Committee's Russia investigation 'a wreck'

The Washington Post | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 8:39 p.m.
Former FBI Director James Comey is dismissing a House Intelligence Committee report that found no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Comey said Sunday, April 29, 2018, on NBC's 'Meet the Press' that he considers the report, issued Friday by Republicans, to be a 'political document.' He says the most important investigation is being done by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Associated Press
Former FBI Director James Comey is dismissing a House Intelligence Committee report that found no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Comey said Sunday, April 29, 2018, on NBC's 'Meet the Press' that he considers the report, issued Friday by Republicans, to be a 'political document.' He says the most important investigation is being done by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Updated less than a minute ago

WASHINGTON — Former FBI director James Comey on Sunday called the House Intelligence Committee's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election "a wreck" and deemed its report a "political" document.

In a conversation about his book, "A Higher Loyalty," on NBC News' "Meet the Press," Comey said the report, released by House Republicans on Friday, did not represent his "understanding of what the facts were" before he left the FBI. Comey was fired by President Trump in May.

"The most important piece of work is the one the special counsel is doing now," Comey told anchor Chuck Todd. "This (the House committee report) strikes me as a political document."

Comey said he did not think that the House Intelligence Committee served a useful investigative purpose with regards to the probe of Russia's influence operation.

Partisanship "wrecked the committee," he said. "And it damaged relationships with the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) court, the intelligence communities. It's just a wreck."

Trump has praised the report, saying it proved that "there's no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded, coordinated or conspired with Russia." Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released a rebuttal of the report and charged that their Republican colleagues ended their work prematurely in a "systematic effort to muddy the waters and to deflect attention away from the President."

The redacted version of the committee's final report accuses the intelligence community of "significant intelligence tradecraft failings." It details contacts among Trump campaign officials, Russians and Russian intermediaries but concludes that investigators found "no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded, coordinated, or conspired with the Russian government."

The report also accused the FBI of failures in how the bureau responded to Russian interference in the 2016 election. The Senate Intelligence Committee is pursuing its own investigation.

Trump and Comey continue to snipe at each other publicly. During an appearance Thursday on "Fox and Friends," Trump called him "leaking, lying Comey." In a tweet on Friday, Trump called Comey "either very sick or very dumb." At a campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday night, Trump referred to Comey and "the way he lies. " "I did you a great favor when I fired this guy," Trump told his supporters at the rally.

In response to a question from Todd about whether Trump would be a credible witness in the special counsel's Russia investigation, Comey said, "I have serious doubts about his credibility."

"The president of the United States?" Todd asked.

"Yes," Comey responded.

"Whether he were under oath or not?" Todd asked.

"Correct," Comey said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me