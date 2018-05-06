Energized Dems in Pennsylvania size up conservative 14th District

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Southwestern Pennsylvania Democrats are hoping the energy on display in a congressional primary race will carry the party to a November win in a conservative district that tilted even further right under a new map.

The four Democrats running for Congress in the 14th District have been more visible and engaged than the party's candidates in past elections, and more people are showing up to support them, said Lorraine Petrosky, chairwoman of the Westmoreland County Democratic Party.

“More engagement, more people, more activity,” Petrosky said. “We're working for the people who feel left out.”

The new 14th District covers a lot of the same ground as the old 18th District, where Democrat Conor Lamb won a special election in an upset in March. Donald Trump won the old district by 19 percentage points. In the territory that makes up the new district — the western half of Westmoreland County along with Washington, Fayette and Greene counties — Trump won by 29 points, according to a New York Times analysis.

Pursuing the Democratic nomination in the May 15 primary are former automotive executive Bibiana Boerio of Unity, Fayette County psychologist Adam Sedlock, McCandless neuroscience researcher Tom Prigg and Oakdale emergency physician Bob Solomon. The Republicans are Elizabeth state Rep. Rick Saccone and Jefferson Hills state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler.

Petrosky acknowledged the Democratic Party's nominee will face an uphill battle but suggested that a nominee who puts in the work will have a chance.

“What could make it happen is boots on the ground and knocking on the doors and getting the candidates out there as much as we can,” she said. “That's what the candidates are going to do.”

But the party has more to overcome than Trump's popularity in a district that has been trending Republican since before the 2016 election.

Particularly in places like Fayette and Greene counties, once bastions of union Democrats, voters are switching parties.

“Six years ago, you could almost guarantee if you were a Democrat you'd be elected,” said David Show, chairman of the Fayette County Republican Party. “Now we only have one statewide elected Democrat in this region. The rest are all Republicans.”

Democrats made up 72 percent of registered Fayette County voters as recently as 2000, according to Pennsylvania Department of State data. Now, 58 percent of registered voters there are Democrats. George W. Bush won 40 percent of the county vote in 2000; Trump won 64 percent in 2016.

Show said the Democratic Party has changed, not voters.

“The Democratic Party has become more liberal and folks are realizing that their values are conservative ... and the Republican Party matches up with them,” he said. “They're just naturally coming our way.”

In Greene County, Democrats made up 55 percent of registered voters in 2016, down from 71 percent in 2000. Trump won 69 percent of the vote there; Bush won 43 percent.

Washington and Westmoreland counties have followed a similar, though less dramatic, trend. Dave Ball, vice chairman of the county's Republican Party, said Democrats have focused too much on social issues, which he said don't matter as much to many voters as pocketbook issues.

“They're not all that concerned about the big social issues and the so-called false narratives,” Ball said. “What they care about is their jobs, their savings accounts, their national safety. And they're looking around now and saying ‘it looks pretty good (under Republican leadership).' ”

Petrosky said the Democratic candidates this year are working to downplay ideology in their campaigns, focusing on day-to-day issues affecting voters.

“It's not liberal; it's not conservative. It's the issues affecting people's daily lives,” she said. “That's what they're working on.”

Linda Andrews, the Washington County Democratic Party chairwoman, said the party is energized and looking to capitalize on Lamb's special election victory.

“It's our golden opportunity to do that because we're on a roll,” Andrews said. “We are calling, we are walking every weekend, there's a great amount of people coming from all areas to do walks and phone banks.”

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.