'Law and Order' actress Diane Neal seeks House seat

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
In this June 10, 2012, file photo, actress Diane Neal poses during the opening ceremony of the 2012 Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco. The former 'Law and Order' actress has set her sights on a new gig as representative of a sprawling congressional district in upstate New York, launching her campaign on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, as an independent candidate in the 19th Congressional District. The district is a key battleground in the midterm elections, with Democrats targeting the seat of first-term Republican Rep. John Faso. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
KINGSTON, N.Y. — Former “Law and Order” actress Diane Neal is seeking a new gig as representative of a sprawling congressional district in upstate New York.

The 42-year-old actress, who portrayed Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on “Law and Order: SVU,” is launching her active campaign Wednesday for the 19th Congressional District. She has lived there for four years and announced her independent candidacy in February.

The district north of the New York City metro region is a key battleground in the November midterm elections. First-term incumbent Rep. John Faso is one of six Republican House members targeted in New York by the Democratic Party, and the Republican National Committee is determined to defend his seat.

Seven candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination, but Neal is running as an independent.

