Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Republican House members seek Nobel Peace Prize for Donald Trump

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Rep. Luke Messer, R-Ind., speaks during the Indiana Republican Senate primary debate in Indianapolis. A group of House Republicans is seeking the Nobel Peace Prize for President Trump because of his work to ease nuclear tensions with North Korea.
Associated Press
Rep. Luke Messer, R-Ind., speaks during the Indiana Republican Senate primary debate in Indianapolis. A group of House Republicans is seeking the Nobel Peace Prize for President Trump because of his work to ease nuclear tensions with North Korea.

Updated 5 hours ago

WASHINGTON — A group of House Republicans is seeking the Nobel Peace Prize for President Trump because of his work to ease nuclear tensions with North Korea.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are working out the details of a historic summit that could take place by the end of May or early June. Yet an agreement by which the North would give up its nuclear weapons and allow for the world to confirm it still seems far off.

The United States has reached aid-for-disarmament deals with North Korea before, but they've ultimately failed.

Recent comments from the leaders of the two Koreas have raised hopes. Trump's supporters on Capitol Hill are pushing the idea that he deserves a Nobel, and Trump clearly enjoyed it Saturday when supporters at a Michigan rally began chanting "Nobel" as he talked about North Korea.

Rep. Luke Messer, R-Ind., made the suggestion in letter Wednesday sent to members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. It was signed by 18 Republicans.

The letter said North Korea has ignored international demands to cease its aggressions but that Trump's "peace through strength policies are working" and bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.

It said the Trump administration united China and others in imposing strict sanctions.

"The sanctions have decimated the North Korean economy and have been largely credited for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table," the nomination letter stated.

Messer is running for the Senate in Indiana, where support for Trump has become a litmus test for Republican voters. The lawmakers who signed the letter are among the most conservative in the House. The group includes several other lawmakers who are also running for governor or senator in Republican-leaning or strongly GOP states.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me