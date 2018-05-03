Democratic Lt. Gov candidates set to spend up to $1M on ads before primary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor plan to spend nearly $1 million in TV ads leading up to the May 15 primary election for the typically low-profile race, City & State Pennsylvania reported.

Braddock Mayor John Fetterman told the publication he plans to spend as much as $200,000 on TV. Biochemist and former Philadelphia Deputy Mayor Nina Ahmad is spending about $500,000, while incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack is spending $300,000, according to the site.

Ads from Ahmad and Stack highlighted their support for gun control and their backgrounds. Ahmad focuses on growing up during a war in Bangladesh while Stack covers his time in the National Guard and his “F” rating from the NRA .

Also in the race are Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone and Montgomery County businessman Ray Sosa.

Nominees for governor and lieutenant governor appear together on general election ballots in Pennsylvania, but run separately in primaries.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. Mike Stack had a distant relationship during the 2014 campaign and through their first term in office. Wolf stripped Stack of his police protective detail and reduced staffing at the lieutenant governor's residence early this year following a scandal over Stack's verbal mistreatment of state workers.

