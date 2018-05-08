Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Orrin Hatch calls John McCain's decision not to invite Trump to his funeral 'ridiculous'

New York Daily News | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 12:03 a.m.
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, looks on during news conference Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Salt Lake City.
Associated Press
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, looks on during news conference Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Salt Lake City.

Updated 2 hours ago

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch called John McCain's decision not to invite President Trump to his funeral "ridiculous" and urged the cancer-stricken senator to change his mind.

Hatch blasted McCain's plans to invite Vice President Mike Pence instead of Trump, telling CNN, "I think that's ridiculous. He's the president of the United States. He's a very good man."

McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, has had a checkered history with the president, who famously said, "He is not a war hero. He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured."

Hatch said, "(Trump) would be a very interesting speaker and would do a good job for John."

And while Hatch said he would encourage the Arizona senator to reconsider, he acknowledged the decision is ultimately up to McCain.

"I think John should have his wishes fulfilled with regard to who attends his funeral," Hatch said.

In recent weeks, friends and family have visited McCain, 81, at his ranch in Arizona, where he continues to undergo cancer treatment following surgery for an intestinal infection last month.

McCain "knows he's in a very, very, very precarious situation," said former Vice President Joe Biden, who spoke to The New York Times after visiting his longtime friend at the end of April.

McCain did not return to Washington in December as he had initially anticipated, and his health has potential repercussions for the GOP's control in the Senate.

If McCain dies or resigns before the end of May, a special election for his seat may pose another opportunity for Democrats to turn the red state blue.

If he remains in office into June, the election will probably be held off until 2020.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me