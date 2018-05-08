Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

James Comey rips Rudy Giuliani, GOP for attacking Russia investigation

Bloomberg News | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
Former FBI director James Comey answers questions during an interview forum at the Washington Post on May 8, 2018 in Washington. Comey discussed his stormy tenure as head of the FBI, his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, his tense relationship with President Trump and his controversial firing a year ago, during the forum.
Getty Images
Former FBI director James Comey answers questions during an interview forum at the Washington Post on May 8, 2018 in Washington. Comey discussed his stormy tenure as head of the FBI, his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, his tense relationship with President Trump and his controversial firing a year ago, during the forum.
Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters after speaking at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy at the Grand Hyatt, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.
Associated Press
Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters after speaking at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy at the Grand Hyatt, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Former FBI Director James Comey said he's "disappointed and disgusted" with Republican attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, a campaign led by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani since he became one of President Trump's top lawyers.

"They're not just criticizing the investigators," Comey told Bloomberg News on Tuesday. "They're attacking the entire institutions of justice, and that's what makes this unprecedented in my experience."

Comey, 57, a longtime Republican who was fired a year ago by Trump, said he no longer considers himself a member of the party.

"I'm shocked, disappointed and disgusted," Comey said of the GOP. "I don't know what it stands for honestly, and it's going to have to answer those questions."

Mueller's appointment followed Trump's ouster of Comey on May 9 of last year. "Happy anniversary," quipped Comey, who's on an extended tour to promote his best-selling book, "A Higher Loyalty," which tears into Trump as morally unfit for the presidency and compares his actions to those of a mob boss.

Comey said he wasn't sure if Mueller can compel Trump to testify by subpoena if he refuses to sit down for a voluntary interview, or if a sitting president can be indicted by the Justice Department. While an existing legal memo from the department's Office of Legal Counsel rules out an indictment, Comey said it could be rescinded and changed.

Trump and Giuliani have launched a public relations assault on Mueller's investigation, calling it a "witch hunt" and arguing it is lasting too long and exceeding its scope.

"Is this Phony Witch Hunt going to go on even longer so it wrongfully impacts the Mid-Term Elections, which is what the Democrats always intended?" Trump tweeted on May 7. "Republicans better get tough and smart before it is too late!"

Giuliani said during an interview on ABC's "This Week" that Comey could have lied to Mueller about his interactions with Trump, which might create a trap for the president if he were to testify for the investigation.

"The special counsel so far seems to think that Comey is Moses," Giuliani said. "And I happen to think Comey is Judas."

Comey said he hasn't lied to anyone. He said critics of the Russia investigation have an advantage in lobbing criticism because Mueller is restricted in disclosing details of his probe.

"My view is, having participated in complex investigations, this one is moving very quickly and a whole lot of evidence of the productivity has emerged in the charges they've brought publicly — guilty pleas and indictments," Comey said. "The way Bob Mueller is operating is the way it's supposed to operate. No leaks. No updates on the progress of his investigation other than public charges. Our justice system is just designed that way."

The attacks on Mueller's investigation could indicate a consciousness of guilt, Comey said.

"What it definitely demonstrates is an utter lack of appreciation for the core values of this country and the things that matter above all the normal everyday disputes in this country," Comey said, returning to his concern about what he considers the compromises being accepted by supporters of the president.

"Tax cuts are important. Immigration is important. Guns are important," he said. "But none of them are as important as the values that make this country what it is. I just think it's a fool's bargain, including among faith leaders who think they're making a trade to gain something. All we have is our values."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me