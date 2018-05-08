Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Orrin Hatch says he 'spoke out of turn' about John McCain's funeral

Usa Today | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, turns away after answering reporter's questions, after a policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in Washington.
Associated Press
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, turns away after answering reporter's questions, after a policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in Washington.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, sent a letter apologizing to Arizona Sen. John McCain Tuesday after telling reporters McCain's reported decision not to have President Trump attend his funeral is "ridiculous."

"I've spoken out of turn," Hatch told reporters Tuesday, according to The Hill. "I shouldn't have said what I said."

Hatch spokesman Matt Whitlock confirmed to USA Today that "Senator Hatch sent a note directly to Senator McCain" but he said Hatch "won't be sharing it publicly."

Hatch sparked a controversy Monday when he told Politico he thought "it's ridiculous" that McCain, who is battling brain cancer, wants Vice President Pence to attend his funeral rather than Trump.

"Well, he's the president of the United States and he's a very good man," Hatch explained. But he acknowledged that it was up to McCain and said, "I think John should have his own wishes fulfilled with regard to who attends the funeral."

When asked if he hoped McCain would reconsider, Hatch said told Politico, "I would."

The Arizona senator's daughter, Meghan McCain addressed Hatch comments on The View, Tuesday.

"I would like everybody to take a collective breath and chill out on my dad for a second — especially Orrin Hatch," Meghan McCain said. "We're all doing good and hanging in. It's a process, as anyone knows if you know anyone who has cancer, so please be kind and respectful of the fact that there's a family here."

The New York Times reported Saturday that McCain's "intimates" told the White House that his funeral plans were for Pence to attend a service at the National Cathedral in Washington, but not Trump.

Trump has a rocky history with McCain. In addition to their many disagreements over policy and protocol, Trump has criticized McCain for being captured during the Vietnam War. Trump has also mocked McCain for the injuries he suffered after being shot down and as result of the torture he suffered as a prisoner.

