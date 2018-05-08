Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin wins W.Va. Senate primary

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 8:54 p.m.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to members of the media prior to his meeting with CIA Director Nominee Gina Haspel, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, May 7, 2018.
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Incumbent Joe Manchin has won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in West Virginia, easily defeating challenger Paula Jean Swearengin.

With Manchin's win Tuesday, he'll seek a second six-year term in November. He'll try to hold onto his seat in a state that gave Republican President Trump his largest margin of victory in 2016.

Both parties view November's election as key to Senate control for the next two years.

Former Gov. Manchin has held elected office in West Virginia for the better part of three decades. He's worked to cozy up to Trump and nurture a bipartisan brand.

Records show Manchin's campaign raised $4.5 million since the start of 2017. That included more than $935,000 in the first three months this year, more than five times the cash raised by Swearengin during her campaign.

