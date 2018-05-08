Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger loses N.C. primary, first House incumbent ousted

The Washington Post | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 11:09 p.m.
This photo taken March 21, 2018, shows Rev. Mark Harris.
The Charlotte Observer
This photo taken March 21, 2018, shows Rev. Mark Harris.
U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-N.C.) speaks at an event on tax policy in Charlotte.
Associated Press
U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-N.C.) speaks at an event on tax policy in Charlotte.

Republican Rep. Robert Pittenger of North Carolina lost his primary bid on Tuesday, becoming the first incumbent of either party this year to be forced out of Congress.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting in North Carolina's 9th district, former pastor Mark Harris had won 48.5 percent of the vote to Pittenger's 46.2 percent. The race was a rematch; Pittenger had run just 134 votes ahead of Harris in a 2016 primary, with a third candidate splitting the vote.

“I've called Mark Harris, I've conceded the race, and I wish him the best,” Pittenger told reporters in the Charlotte suburbs shortly after 10 p.m. The Associated Press called the race for Harris shortly therafter.

Pittenger's defeat nonetheless came as a surprise to House Republicans, who figured the incumbent had shored up support in the district after a shaky start. Harris had been outspent by a 2-to-1 margin, and canceled some ad buys in the final weeks.

But Harris upset Pittenger by portraying him as a Washington “swamp” native — Pittenger was serving his third term — and criticizing his vote for the $1.3 trillion spending bill reluctantly signed by President Donald Trump in March.

“The vote to ram that thing through only passed 211 to 207, and Mr. Pittenger voted for that,” Harris said in an interview last week. “One vote makes a difference.”

Pittenger fought back by presenting himself as a strong ally of the president, attacking Harris for having endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for president in 2016. On the trail, he said that the president needed an ally; and that, like the president, he'd backed the spending bill because of the need to increase funding for the military.

“He's done a masterful job on the economy, as well as on his handling of international threats,” Pittenger said in an interview last week. “Any thoughtful person would look at that record and say: This is an amazing year of accomplishment.”

Harris argued that he would be just as strong for the president — he had campaigned for him after Cruz lost the nomination — and argued that Pittenger would be less electable in November. The Charlotte Observer, which backed Pittenger in 2016, endorsed Harris this year. The race, according to the paper, was between a “straight shooter” insurgent candidate and an incumbent who had “repeatedly embarrassed his district” with gaffes.

“I don't bring that baggage to the race,” Harris said. “I can articulate the values that we stand for as conservatives.”

Harris will now face Dan McCready, a veteran and former Republican who easily won the Democratic nomination in the district. According to the last FEC filings from both campaigns, McCready had $1.2 million for the general election; Harris had a little over $70,000.

“Republican voters are anxious to drain the swamp and the best person to make that case will often prevail,” said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, which had opposed the spending bill. “Tonight is a reminder that we all serve at the pleasure of the American people and it is a temporary job.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me