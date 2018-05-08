Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Trump-backed Jim Renacci wins primary to face Sen. Sherrod Brown

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 11:24 p.m.
U.S. Senate candidate, Rep. Jim Renacci thanks supporters at his watch party after declaring victory in the primary, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Galaxy Restaurant in Wadsworth, Ohio.
The Plain Dealer
U.S. Senate candidate, Rep. Jim Renacci thanks supporters at his watch party after declaring victory in the primary, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Galaxy Restaurant in Wadsworth, Ohio.

CINCINNATI — U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, bolstered by the backing of President Trump, won the Republican primary Tuesday to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio this fall.

Renacci, 59, is in his fourth term in Congress and is a longtime businessman and former mayor of Wadsworth. He left the governor's race to campaign for Senate and emerged victorious in a five-way contest.

"Ohio is a Trump state," Renacci told supporters Tuesday night. "Ohio is going to move forward with the Trump agenda, and Ohio is going to get anybody who is an obstacle, including Senator Brown, out of the way."

Renacci appealed for GOP unity after a tough primary.

"Now I hope we can come together," he said.

Also in the race were Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons, Marysville small-business owner Melissa Ackison, Cincinnati-area financial management company founder Daniel Kiley and retired public administrator Don Elijah Eckhart, of Galloway.

Renacci said he switched to the Senate race with White House encouragement after Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel withdrew because of his wife's health. Mandel had lost to Brown in 2012, after Brown unseated then-Sen. Mike DeWine in 2006. Brown was unopposed Tuesday for the Democratic nomination.

Brown, 65, is a former congressman and Ohio secretary of state. He has long fashioned himself as a champion of the working class and taken tough-on-trade positions. He praised Trump's move this year to increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Brown's career in Ohio politics spans more than four decades.

Renacci featured Trump prominently in his campaign ads, with the president praising Renacci during Ohio visits and endorsing him by tweet last month. Trump posted that he needed Renacci "very badly to help our agenda" and said he "has my full endorsement!"

Gibbons, who raised money for Trump's presidential campaign and was endorsed by Citizens for Trump, depicted himself as the "conservative outsider" in the race, running a campaign ad showing Trump and pledging to help the president "drain the swamp."

Gibbons said in a statement Tuesday night that he continued to believe that the solution to Washington's problems is sending new voices there.

"Career politicians are the problem," Gibbons said. He said, though, that "Ohio has spoken. And it didn't turn out our way."

Gibbons, 66, last week sued Renacci for what he calls false and defamatory statements including that Gibbons is anti-Trump. Renacci's campaign spokeswoman discounted that lawsuit as "sad and desperate."

Renacci's run for Senate opened his 16th District seat, spurring primaries for both major political parties.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me