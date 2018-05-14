Election HQ: Information on Western Pennsylvania Primary Day races

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 15. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Several U.S. House seats are in contention, as is the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate to face Bob Casey in November.

Primary elections are also being held for governor and lt. governor candidates. Gov. Tom Wolfe is running unopposed and awaits the winner of the Republican primary, who will then face off in November's general election.

To find out the candidates in your area, see a sample ballot and get more information on polling places, go to the official election pages for your county: Allegheny County election page | Westmoreland County election page | Armstrong County election page

U.S. HOUSE

■ 13th Congressional District

(which runs from Unity Township in Westmoreland County, 140 miles east through Gettysburg and butts up against the Berks County line.)

End of Shuster dynasty leaves crowded field in new 13th Congressional District

The May 15 primary will mark the end of an era in rural south central Pennsylvania's new 13th Congressional district, and the beginning of another for 27,108 Westmoreland County voters. More .

Q&A: 13th Congressional District candidates weigh in on Social Security, immigration

Eight Republicans and one Democrat are candidates for the newly constituted 13th Congressional District, which includes a 10-county area that stretches from Unity in Westmoreland County through Adams County. More .

■ 14th Congressional District

(which includes Washington, Greene, Fayette and part of Westmoreland counties)

GOP darling in March, Rick Saccone now fights for party support in race against Guy Reschenthaler

What a difference two months can make in the life of a Pennsylvania politician. State Rep. Rick Saccone, R-Elizabeth, was President Trump's darling in a March special election to fill the vacant seat in the former 18th Congressional District. More .

Former Congressman Tim Murphy throws money behind Guy Reschenthaler in House race

Former Republican Congressman Tim Murphy, who resigned last fall after reports surfaced that he asked a mistress to consider getting an abortion, is putting money behind Guy Reschenthaler, an anti-abortion candidate running to represent the same area Murphy once did, financial filings show. More .

Energized Dems in Pennsylvania size up conservative 14th District

Southwestern Pennsylvania Democrats are hoping the energy on display in a congressional primary race will carry the party to a November win in a conservative district that tilted even further right under a new map. More .

Candidates in Pennsylvania's 14th District weigh in on Social Security, immigration

Four Democrats and two Republicans are vying for nominations in this month's primary for the reconstituted 14th Congressional District that includes the western half of Westmoreland County and all of Fayette, Washington and Greene counties. More .

Saccone posts military records after questions from Reschenthaler

Congressional candidate Rick Saccone has posted some of his military records on his campaign website following calls from Republican rival Guy Reschenthaler to do so. More .

14th District GOP candidates Saccone, Reschenthaler stump at DiSalvo's Station in Latrobe

Many of the Westmoreland County Republicans attending a meet-and-greet with congressional primary contenders Rick Saccone and Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday night in Latrobe saw their choice as youth vs. experience. More .

Toomey endorses Reschenthaler over Saccone in GOP primary

Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey endorsed Guy Reschenthaler's campaign for the U.S. House on Thursday, supporting the 34-year-old state senator over primary opponent Rick Saccone. More .

■ 17th Congressional District

(which includes Beaver County and parts of Allegheny and Butler counties)

Rep. Conor Lamb discusses bank regulation vote, other issues at 1st town hall

New Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb on Saturday explained the first vote he cast in Congress, supporting a bill to exempt some banks from prohibitions on risky trading. More .

U.S. SENATE

Bob Casey ranked 10th-most vulnerable U.S. senator seeking re-election

The challenges facing U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, as he seeks re-election in a state won by Donald Trump have landed him on a Washington, D.C., publication's list of most vulnerable senators. More .

Rep. Lou Barletta reaffirms support for Trump as other Republicans reportedly waver

Republican Rep. Lou Barletta reaffirmed his support for President Trump in a Twitter post while campaigning in Pittsburgh on Thursday, responding to a CNN report that about two dozen House and Senate Republicans would hesitate to endorse the president if he runs in 2020. More .

Lou Barletta raised $1.26M in 3 months for U.S. Senate campaign

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Hazleton, raised $1.26 million for his Senate campaign in the first three months of the year, ending March with about $1.6 million cash on hand, according to his campaign. More .

Casey has $10M on hand after raising $2.2M in three months

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, raised $2.2 million in the first three months of the year, bringing his total cash on hand to more than $10 million, his campaign said Friday. More .

GOVERNOR

Candidates for GOP nomination for governor

Money, personal attacks define Pennsylvania's GOP race for governor

Two men trading TV attack ads and a woman casting herself as the responsible candidate are competing to win a Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial primary defined more by personal attacks than the issues. More .

Scott Wagner's daughter calls GOP primary foe Paul Mango 'disgrace' in new ad

Gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner's daughter Katharine Wagner defends her father against attacks from Republican rival Paul Mango in a new ad, calling Mango a "disgrace" for the attack ads he has run against her father. More .

Ellsworth critical of mudslinging in GOP gubernatorial race

Laura Ellsworth is casting herself as the serious, responsible candidate in the Republican gubernatorial primary race as better-funded opponents Scott Wagner and Paul Mango attack one another on TV. More .

Sparring between Wagner, Mango continues at GOP forum

Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul Mango repeated his intention Saturday to keep running attack ads against rival Scott Wagner. More .

Pennsylvania GOP wants Paul Mango to nix 'despicable' Scott Wagner attack ad

The chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania on Friday called on gubernatorial candidate Paul Mango to cancel an ad attacking Republican rival Scott Wagner, saying the attacks could hurt the party's chances of defeating Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in the fall. More .

Gov. Tom Wolf raises nearly $5M so far in 2018 for re-election campaign

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf raised $4.96 million in the first three months of 2018 for his re-election bid, according to his campaign. More .

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Candidates for lieutenant governor

Normally 'sleepy' Pennsylvania lieutenant governor primary packed with personalities

Nine people — five Democrats and four Republicans — are pursuing the traditionally low-profile office of lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania this year. More .

Democratic Lt. Governor candidates set to spend up to $1 million on ads before primary

Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor plan to spend nearly $1 million in TV ads leading up to the May 15 primary election for the typically low-profile race, City & State Pennsylvania reported. More .

Fetterman, Ahmad garner local endorsements in Lt. Gov. race

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald endorsed Braddock Mayor John Fetterman for lieutenant governor on Tuesday, two days after a Democratic Party club representing Pittsburgh's largest ward favored Philadelphia candidate Nina Ahmad. More .

Aryanna Berringer launches PAC to support progressive candidates

Murrysville's Aryanna Berringer, a former Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor and the U.S. House, has launched a political action committee she says will target money's influence in politics. More .

LEGISLATURE

■ 38th SENATORIAL DISTRICT

Vulakovich skips debate with challenger for Pa. Senate seat

State Sen. Randy Vulakovich, R-Glenshaw, declined to attend a debate Thursday night with primary opponent Jeremy Shaffer. More .

■ 54th HOUSE DISTRICT

54th state House candidates take aim at state budget

Four Republicans and two Democrats will be on the May 15 primary ballot for the state House seat being vacated by four-term incumbent Eli Evankovich, R-Murrysville. More .

54th state House candidates weigh in on opioid crisis, school safety

Here's where candidates in the 54th state House primary stand on the opioid crisis and gun control. More .

LOCAL

7 Allegheny County municipalities have ballot questions open to all voters Tuesday

Most voters who aren't registered as a Democrat or Republican can't vote in Tuesday's elections, but seven Allegheny County municipalities will have questions on their ballots about changes to local government that are open to voters who aren't registered with a major party. More .

Westmoreland elections officials expect fewer voters, much confusion for Tuesday's primary

Westmoreland County elections officials expect about 25 percent of the county's registered voters to cast ballots in Tuesday's primary. More .