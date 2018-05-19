Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Georgia GOP primary race centers on guns and immigration

The Associated Press | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates Casey Cagle, from left to right, listens to a rebuttal from Hunter Hill, as Brian Kemp, Clay Tippins, and Michael Williams look on during a debate, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates Casey Cagle, from left to right, listens to a rebuttal from Hunter Hill, as Brian Kemp, Clay Tippins, and Michael Williams look on during a debate, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Updated 6 hours ago

ATLANTA — Never mind cutting taxes, creating jobs and other pocketbook mainstays of past Republican campaigns. Amid fierce competition in the GOP primary race for Georgia governor, the five remaining candidates are battling it out over who loves guns the most, who would prove toughest on people in the country illegally and who would best support President Donald Trump.

The major candidates, a cadre of statewide officeholders, former lawmakers and businessmen, have similar policy goals on those issues but are locked in an increasingly noisy battle over each other's records as they try to win over conservative voters.

If no candidate on Election Day this Tuesday receives more than 50 percent of the vote - a distinct possibility with the crowded field - the two people with the most votes will advance to a runoff July 24.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle has maintained a steady lead in public polling, but there is a tight battle playing out for the No. 2 spot and possible runoff position.

THE CANDIDATES

—Cagle, a Gainesville businessman who works in banking and real estate, has served in state government since 1994 and secured the backing of several colleagues in the legislature.

— Secretary of State Brian Kemp, a lifelong Athens resident, owns a small business specializing in real estate and property management and has served as Secretary of State since 2010.

—Hunter Hill, an Army veteran and president of an executive coaching company, is a former state senator representing the Atlanta area.

—Clay Tippins, a former Navy SEAL from Atlanta, has positioned himself as an outsider who would bring his experience as an executive with international business consulting firms to the governor's office.

— Sen. Michael Williams of Cumming, perhaps the most outspoken in the field, is a businessman and accountant who was elected to the state Senate in 2014.

GUN RIGHTS

Guns rights became a major campaign issue in February when Cagle and his Republican colleagues in the Georgia Senate killed a tax break that would have saved Delta Air Lines, one of the state's largest employers, millions each year in retaliation for ending a discount program for members of the National Rifle Association.

Cagle was quickly endorsed by the NRA, which said: "At a time when the five million members of the NRA are under attack like never before, Casey Cagle has very publicly chosen to stand with us."

Other GOP gubernatorial candidates have since taken to television airwaves and social media in a battle to highlight their pro-gun bona fides.

In late April, Kemp's campaign ran an ad touting his support for the Second Amendment on local television that featured Kemp cleaning a shotgun in his lap while pretending to go over some rules with a young man interested in his daughter.

The video drew swift condemnation from critics who said it appeared to show Kemp threatening the young man and made light of gun violence. Kemp later tweeted his reaction to the controversy: "I'm conservative, folks. Get over it!"

Hill's campaign released a video showing him loading a semi-automatic rifle and saying he "won't give an inch on our Second Amendment."

But Tippins ran a campaign ad that suggested Hill supported raising the age limit for buying semi-automatic rifles to 21. Hill denied that.

Williams offered to give away free bump stocks, a device that makes semi-automatic rifles fire more like automatic ones, amid discussion of banning the device after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas in October.

———

IMMIGRATION

Cagle touts his record of helping pass tough immigration laws in the state legislature and of targeting cities with sanctuary policies.

Tippins' immigration plan focuses on cracking down on MS-13 and other street gangs, while Hill wants to get tough on cities that he says have sanctuary policies.

Kemp wants to establish a state database that would track crimes committed by people living in the country illegally. In a recent campaign video, Kemp says: "I got a big truck just in case I need to round up criminal illegals and take 'em home myself."

Williams, also an opponent of sanctuary policies, toured the state on a "deportation bus tour."

Critics have been quick to say that discussion of immigration in the race has devolved into fear-mongering.

"This type of scapegoating of immigrants for political ends is reprehensible," said Azadeh Shahshahani, legal director at Project South, an immigrants' rights advocacy group based in Atlanta. She called some of the rhetoric of the campaign "inflammatory and racist."

———

SUPPORT FOR TRUMP

The candidates also largely agree that the next governor of Georgia should be a strong defender of President Trump's agenda.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me