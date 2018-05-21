Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders announces Senate re-election bid

The Associated Press | Monday, May 21, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced Monday that he’s running for re-election this fall.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced Monday that he’s running for re-election this fall.

Updated 3 hours ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's running for re-election this fall.

Sanders' campaign sent out the announcement Monday.

He plans to launch his campaign next month with a series of rallies across Vermont.

In a statement issued by his campaign, Sanders, who is believed to be considering another bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, says it has been an honor to serve the people of Vermont, but more remains to be done.

He says the 2018 mid-term election will be a pivotal moment in U.S. history and people must fight for an agenda that works for working people.

Sanders was first elected to the U.S. House in 1990. He was elected to the Senate in 2006.

Related Content
2018 midterms: An early heat for 2020 Democrats?
ATLANTA — Look closely enough at the 2018 midterm campaign and you'll see the stirrings of a Democratic scramble to reclaim the White House from ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me