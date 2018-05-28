Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Rep. Tom Garrett announces he is an alcoholic and will not seek re-election

The Washington Post | Monday, May 28, 2018, 7:48 p.m.
Republican Rep. Thomas Garrett will no longer seek re-election, saying he needs to work on recovering from alcoholism and renewing his commitment to his family.
Associated Press
Republican Rep. Thomas Garrett will no longer seek re-election, saying he needs to work on recovering from alcoholism and renewing his commitment to his family.

Updated 17 hours ago

RICHMOND, Va. — Rep. Thomas Garrett, R-Va., announced Monday that he is struggling with alcoholism and will abandon his run for a second term in Congress so he can focus on recovery and his family.

Garrett, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, is the 44th Republican to retire or announce they will not seek reelection to the House this year, according to CNN's retirement tracker. Many are leaving in anticipation of a strong Democratic performance in Congressional races this fall and out of frustration with partisan politics in Washington.

The former Virginia state senator was facing a robust challenge from his Democratic challenger, journalist and author Leslie Cockburn, who had raised more money than him and had more cash on hand. In recent days, unnamed former staffers had accused him and his wife of mistreating staff who worked in his congressional office.

But in a videotaped statement, Garrett said his departure from politics was spurred by his addiction.

"Any person — Republican, Democrat or independent — who has known me for any period of time and has any integrity knows two things: I am a good man and I'm an alcoholic," Garrett said, fighting back tears. "This is the hardest statement that I have ever publicly made by far. It's also the truth."

His announcement caps a week of turmoil in Garrett's Washington office, marked by the resignation of his chief of staff, Jimmy Keady; an online news report that he was thinking about dropping his reelection bid; and a news conference Thursday in which Garrett insisted he was running.

On Friday, a Politico report quoted four unidentified former staffers who accused Garrett and his wife, Flanna, of ordering staff to walk their dog, carry groceries or perform other personal tasks for the couple — a practice prohibited by House ethics rules.

In an effort to confirm those allegations, The Washington Post spoke to two former staffers who said the couple would from time to time call upon staffers to handle personal chores. The former staffers declined to be named, out of fear of retribution.

Garrett, 46, declined to answer questions about those allegations on Friday. In the video statement, he said: "The recent attacks on my family and myself were a series of half truths and whole lies. " He said he had been honest in every aspect of his life, save one: his drinking, which he said people close to him had cautioned him about since his early 20s.

Garrett is an Army veteran, former state senator and former commonwealth's attorney with a libertarian streak .He won election in his central Virginia district by 16 percentage points in 2016, outperforming President Donald Trump by about 5 points to succeed retiring Republican Rep. Robert Hurt.

He was officially nominated to seek another term months ago. His impending departure means the 5th Congressional District Republican Committee, which has about three dozen members, will choose a new nominee to face Cockburn.

As the story unfolded over the past few days, Republican observers of Virginia politics have said possible candidates from the General Assembly could be state Sen. William Stanley, Franklin, Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, Fauquier, and Del. Robert Bell, R-Albemarle. Tech executive Michael Del Rosso and businessman and developer Jim McKelvey sought the GOP nomination in 2016 and could also be interested.

Garrett made his announcement Sunday outside the Virginia State Capitol. Wearing a dark suit and tie on a hot, humid day, he stood by a monument to Barbara Johns, who as a teenager in 1951 led a walkout to protest poor conditions at her segregated high school in the town of Farmville. Garrett has filed a bill to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Johns.

As Garrett spoke, his wife held their baby daughter off camera. He and Flanna embraced, sobbing, after it was over.

"Not for fear of losing or for lack of love for our great nation, today I am announcing that I will not seek re-election," he said as the camera rolled. "Sometimes winning means knowing where your priorities should be. My devotion to the ideals and beliefs in America has not wavered , but my commitment to be the best husband father and friend means addressing the only truth I've been hereto for unwilling to tell. God has blessed America and he's blessed me. I am not dying. I am starting anew with work and dedication. Great things can be done. This isn't an ending for me or my values of service to my fellow man. It's just a new beginning."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me