Feds piecing together shredded documents from Michael Cohen's office

NEW YORK — Prosecutors are sifting through every shred of evidence against President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen — literally.

During a hearing Wednesday regarding the FBI's raid on Cohen's law office and residences, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Maimin revealed the government was piecing together documents from a paper shredder.

"I don't believe the contents of the shredding machine are voluminous at all," Maimin said.

Once reassembled, the shredded papers will be turned over to Cohen's legal team as part of an ongoing review of his material for attorney-client privilege. Cohen's attorney Todd Harrison said that his team had reviewed 1.3 million of Cohen's files out of 3.7 million that had been turned over by the government.

NBC News: Federal investigators are piecing together the contents of Michael Cohen's shredder as the pressure is put on Cohen's legal team's review of 3.7 million items (documents, files, etc) seized in a FBI search: https://t.co/5HxvFT8fdp — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 30, 2018

Four days after the April 9 raid, prosecutors hinted that Cohen might have destroyed evidence if he knew FBI agents were coming. They wrote that the nature of his alleged offenses involve "evidence of a lack of truthfulness."

"Absent a search warrant, these records could have been deleted without record, and without recourse for the law enforcement," prosecutors wrote at the time.

The ongoing review of Cohen's material is being done with the assistance of a retired judge, acting as a "special master," resolving disputes about attorney-client privilege. Judge Kimba Wood ordered that the review be completed by June 15. Any remaining material will be turned over to a government "taint team" to determine what is privileged and therefore not fair game for prosecutors.

Cohen — who is reportedly being investigated for campaign finance law violations, bank fraud and wire fraud — has opposed a taint team protocol.

"It's important for the court to balance the slow, deliberate needs of those asserting attorney-client privilege with the need for an investigation to go forward," Wood said.

Much of the hearing in Manhattan Federal Court was dominated by Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels.

'I know for a fact that Donald Trump is on at least one' of Michael Cohen audio recordings - @MichaelAvenatti pic.twitter.com/L3SpRt65Lr — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) May 30, 2018

Material in the Cohen trove could shed light on the $130,000 hush money payment Cohen made to Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election, he argues. The money was intended to keep Daniels quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

Avenatti had sought to formally intervene in the case due to the potential evidence pertaining to Daniels. But Wood chastised Avenatti for his frequent appearances in the media, which she called a "publicity tour."

"If you participate here, you would not be able to declare your opinion as to Mr. Cohen's guilt, which you did. You would not be able to give publicity to documents that are not public. It would change your conduct," Wood said.

"I know a jury, if there is one, is way down the road, and memories certainly may fade, but this conduct is inimicable to giving Mr. Cohen eventually a fair trial."

Shortly after the hearing, Avenatti withdrew his motion to appear in the case, but noted he could refile the papers "if necessary."

Porn star Stormy Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, drops request to participate in case involving Michael Cohen, Trump's long-time lawyer, after warning to 'stop your publicity tour' https://t.co/bH6cLDH0xG pic.twitter.com/515nRM0Z4C — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2018

He instead sought to draw attention to a conversation he said he had last week with a reporter claiming to have heard a recording of a phone conversation between Cohen and Daniels' former attorney, Keith Davidson, who helped broker the hush money payment on her behalf.

"During that discussion, Mr. Davidson disclosed attorney-client privileged communications that he had with my client," Avenatti said during the hearing, referring to Daniels by her real name, Stephanie Clifford.

"Why would Mr. Davidson be communicating with Mr. Cohen about attorney-client privileged communications that he was having with Ms. Clifford?"

Cohen attorney Stephen Ryan denied his team had leaked any recordings to a reporter.

"The audiotapes that we have, if any, that pertain to him, (are) under lock and key," he said.