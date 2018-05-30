Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Political Headlines

Scott Wagner resigns from state Senate to focus on Pennsylvania governor's race

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 9:24 p.m.
Scott Wagner acknowledges supporters in York on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after winning the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
Associated Press
Updated 20 hours ago

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Scott Wagner says he's resigning from his state Senate seat Monday to focus on the governor's race.

Wagner submitted his resignation letter Wednesday to Senate President Joe Scarnati.

Wagner's spokesman Andrew Romeo says the senator realized the best way to “bring about the most change and do the most good for the commonwealth” is by devoting all of his time and energy to the election.

He will face Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is seeking a second, four-year term.

Wolf says Wagner's decision to resign after missing key votes and one month before the budget deadline “proves that he is the very worst of Harrisburg.”

Wagner has held his Senate seat for the past four years.

