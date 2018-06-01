Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Campaign finance PAC targets Rothfus, supports Lamb

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Friday, June 1, 2018, 5:17 p.m.
U.S. Reps. Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley, and Conor Lamb, D-Mt. Lebanon
Submitted
U.S. Reps. Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley, and Conor Lamb, D-Mt. Lebanon

Updated 9 hours ago

A political action committee dedicated to campaign finance reform is targeting Rep. Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley, in a $35 million campaign to dislodge 20 members of Congress the group says are most influenced by special interests.

Washington, D.C.-based End Citizens United cited Wall Street donations and Rothfus's voting record in a statement saying it had added him to its “Big Money 20” list. The list includes incumbents — all Republican — who the group says “represent the worst of Washington's rigged system, where politicians write the rules to benefit their biggest donors at the expense of the American people.”

The group is supporting Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Mt. Lebanon, who faces Rothfus in the newly drawn 17th Congressional District covering Beaver County along with parts of Allegheny and Butler counties.

“This is a desperate attempt by the extreme left and their outside forces to falsely attack [Rothfus's] record in order to support Conor Lamb,” Rothfus spokesman Mike Barley said in a statement that criticized Lamb for receiving campaign donations from individual liberal donors from outside the state.

The group targeted Rothfus for his bill to get rid of a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule that would have let consumers file class-action lawsuits against banks and financial companies.

After its passage last fall, Rothfus said the bill would protect community banks and credit unions and save money for consumers, who he said would end up paying for banks' legal bills if they were to defend themselves from the lawsuits.

The group also said Rothfus voted to allow internet providers to share customer data without their permission after accepting money from telecom industries.

Barley said the donations haven't influenced Rothfus's votes, citing as examples his votes against a broad $1.3 trillion federal spending package and against the farm bill.

End Citizens United was formed in 2015 to combat the effects of the 2010 Supreme Court decision that loosened campaign finance rules. The group raised $300,000 for Lamb in his successful special election campaign in March against Republican Rick Saccone,and individuals have earmarked another $208 in donations to the PAC for Lamb since the election. Its statement says it has 4,100 members in the 17th District.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

