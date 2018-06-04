Pittsburgh man accused of butchering roommate denied bail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh judge denied bail for a Carrick man accused of killing and cutting up his roommate and kept him at the Allegheny County Jail.

John Dickinson had a preliminary arraignment Sunday before District Judge Carla M. Swearingen-Batch on charges including homicide and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Kevin Thompson, 46.

Pittsburgh police found Thompson's head and limbs stuffed in garbage bags in a shed behind his Carrick house and his torso wrapped in bags in the basement. They believe Dickinson, 42, stabbed Thompson repeatedly during a brutal attack and then cut up and hid his body. There were blood stains throughout Thompson's Parkfield Street home, police said.

Police believe Thompson was killed around Memorial Day, between May 27 and May 29. A preliminary report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office indicated Thompson died at 2 p.m. Friday. The office is still investigating.

Dickinson was arrested Saturday at a tent in the Seldom Seen Greenway along Saw Mill Run Boulevard.

People who were with Dickinson on Friday told police that he admitted to killing Thompson, police said.

Dickinson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 15.

