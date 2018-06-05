Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Political Headlines

Casey offers consolation prize to Super Bowl champion Eagles

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 7:51 a.m.
Chris Long of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Corey Graham after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his teams 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey

A consolation reward of sorts was offered Monday night to the Super Bowl champions: How about a visit to the Capitol Building in lieu of the grand prize, a tour of the White House?

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey made the offer to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night after President Donald Trump cancelled the team's visit.

Trump called off the Eagles' visit which had been planned for Tuesday, citing the dispute over whether NFL players must stand during the playing of the national anthem, a topic that has set off controversy nationwide. The team had wanted to send a smaller group of players and others, but Trump said he instead plans to host "a different type of ceremony."

Casey's challenger in the November general election U.S. Rep Lou Barletta, a strong Trump supporter, said on social media that he will be at today's ceremony. Barletta won the Republican nomination to face off against Casey, a two-term Democratic incumbent.

It remains unclear if the team will take up Casey's offer.

The team did not address the invitation or the cancellation in a messages posted on social media late Monday.

Players and staff members of championship-winning teams regularly visit the White House and sitting president in the months after their big game. The Penguins made such a visit the last two years after their consecutive Stanley Cup wins in 2017 and 2016.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

