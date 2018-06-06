Scott Wagner's state Senate seat to remain empty until next year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lt. Gov. Mike Stack doesn't plan to schedule a special election to fill the remainder of Scott Wagner's state Senate term following his resignation Monday.

Stack wrote in a letter to Senate leaders that the expense of a special election wouldn't justify the short amount of time the winner would serve in Wagner's former York County seat.

Wagner resigned to campaign full-time for governor against Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. His Senate term would have ended Nov. 30.

His departure will leave the seat empty for nearly six months, but Stack said in his letter that scheduling a special election to coincide with the Nov. 6 general election would be impractical, since whoever would win would serve less than 20 days after election results were certified.

State law gives the presiding officer discretion to decide whether to hold an election if a vacancy occurs less than seven months before the term ends.

The special election Wagner won in March 2014 to become senator cost $106,514, PennLive reported .

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.