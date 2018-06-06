Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Scott Wagner's state Senate seat to remain empty until next year

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Scott Wagner
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Scott Wagner

Updated 12 hours ago

Lt. Gov. Mike Stack doesn't plan to schedule a special election to fill the remainder of Scott Wagner's state Senate term following his resignation Monday.

Stack wrote in a letter to Senate leaders that the expense of a special election wouldn't justify the short amount of time the winner would serve in Wagner's former York County seat.

Wagner resigned to campaign full-time for governor against Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. His Senate term would have ended Nov. 30.

His departure will leave the seat empty for nearly six months, but Stack said in his letter that scheduling a special election to coincide with the Nov. 6 general election would be impractical, since whoever would win would serve less than 20 days after election results were certified.

State law gives the presiding officer discretion to decide whether to hold an election if a vacancy occurs less than seven months before the term ends.

The special election Wagner won in March 2014 to become senator cost $106,514, PennLive reported .

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me