Kentucky man to be sentenced in Sen. Rand Paul attack

The Associated Press | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 11:30 p.m.
In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Rene Boucher, center, appears in court for an arraignment hearing with his attorney Matt Baker, left, at the Warren County Justice Center in Bowling Green, Ky. A court filing in the federal case against Boucher, a neighbor who tackled Sen. Rand Paul said the neighbor “lost his temper” over yard debris on the property line between their homes.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor is set to be sentenced in federal court for an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard.

Rene Boucher pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress. Boucher says the attack was triggered by Paul stacking yard debris near his property line. Paul suffered broken ribs in the November attack.

A federal judge will sentence Boucher Friday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where the two men live.

Federal prosecutors have signaled they'll seek a 21-month prison sentence, but Boucher has asked for probation.

In a statement this week, Paul dismissed the notion the men had a yard dispute. He says that “justifies such violence and misses the point.”

