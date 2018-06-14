Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Chrissy Teigen celebrates Trump's birthday with $288,000 donation to ACLU

The Los Angeles Times | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 11:45 p.m.
Chrissy Teigen attends the Fourth Annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on June 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation )
Getty Images for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation
Chrissy Teigen attends the Fourth Annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on June 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation )

Happy birthday, Mr. President.

For his 72nd birthday on Thursday, social media star Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend spent a whole lot of cash on a gift Donald Trump won't like - nor one that he can return.

The pithy model, who was famously blocked on Twitter by the president for constantly trolling him and his policies, marked the "auspicious occasion" by becoming a Freedom Fighter.

The family announced its hefty donation to the American Civil Liberties Union to hold the Trump administration "accountable whenever possible," particularly on the hot-button issue of migrant children and the administration's "zero tolerance" policy.

"John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration," the model wrote in a note posted on social media.

"These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent," she added.

So, "in order to make Trump's Birthday Great Again," each member of her family has donated $72,000 to the ACLU, bringing the total donation to $288,000 for the couple and their two young children, Luna and Miles.

Teigen also urged others to make donations, and several of her followers, including "Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actress Chelsea Peretti, showed their support in comments on Twitter and Instagram.

The note also garnered likes from Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski.

On Twitter, followers posted images of confirmation e-mails from the ACLU after they selected the specially marked "$72" donation bubble on the site.

It's not the first time Teigen has announced her philanthropic causes on social media. In January, the "Lip Sync Battle" host offered to foot the bill for McKayla Maroney's potential six-figure fine if she spoke out against convicted U.S. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Teigen also shut down critics of her Thursday donation in another tweet, replying to a message that "she could have fed a lot of hungry kids in America" with that money.

"I do that too!' she wrote. "Please refer to @cityharvest."

