Shapiro, other attorneys general call Trump immigration policy 'inhumane'

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and 20 of his counterparts in other states sent a letter Tuesday urging U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to stop separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S. border.

About 2,000 children were separated from their parents from April 19 through the end of May as part of a crackdown on illegal entries into the country, according to The Associated Press. The Trump administration's decision to separate families while parents await prosecution has sparked a growing outcry in the country and around the world.

The letter says the practice could interfere with the ability of the attorneys general to prosecute human trafficking, drug trafficking and gang violence by discouraging victims of those crimes from cooperating with authorities.

“The practice of mandatory family separation is both inhumane and contrary to the efforts of the law enforcement and others who dedicate their tireless efforts to stopping violent criminals,” the attorneys general said in the letter.

President Trump has pressed for a border wall and other changes as part of any deal to change the practice. Sessions echoed that position Monday in New Orleans.

“If we build a wall, if we pass some legislation, we close some loopholes, we won't face these terrible choices,” Sessions said, according to the AP.

In their letter, the attorneys general wrote that “the deliberate separation of families for the express purpose of furthering an immigration policy is contrary to our laws,” adding the family separations run counter to international norms regarding treatment of children, who they say should be kept with parents unless a judge rules otherwise.

“The policy is not only inhumane, but it also raises serious concerns regarding the violation of children's rights, constitutional principles of due process and equal protection, and the efforts of state law enforcement officials to stop crime,” the attorneys general wrote in the letter.

Sessions on Monday blamed ineffective immigration policy under former President Barack Obama and said letting immigrant families cross the border without the threat of detention amounts to a legal loophole inviting illegal entry, the AP reported.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer.