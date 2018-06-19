Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
New York Times strikes Trump aide Stephen Miller's voice from podcast

The Associated Press | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
Senior Advisor to the President for Policy Stephen Miller talks to reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House August 2, 2017 in Washington.
NEW YORK — The New York Times says it agreed at the request of the White House not to use audio from an interview with President Trump's aide Stephen Miller for Tuesday's episode of its popular podcast “The Daily.”

The Times said Tuesday that reporters Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Michael D. Shear interviewed Miller for a story that appeared in print and online last weekend. He was quoted in the article, but the White House balked at letting Miller's voice be heard on “The Daily,” the podcast that gets roughly 1 million downloads each day.

The newspaper said it agreed not to use the audio because ground rules for how Miller's interview would be used were not clearly established. Information Miller gave to reporters was still used in the podcast.

