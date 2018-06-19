Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

New state laws ease sales of empty buildings

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
This photo shows a blighted home in Perry Hilltop that has upset some residents of the neighborhood. Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law two bills that make it easier for abandoned properties to be sold.
This photo shows a blighted home in Perry Hilltop that has upset some residents of the neighborhood. Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law two bills that make it easier for abandoned properties to be sold.

Updated 3 hours ago

Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law two bills that would accelerate the foreclosure process for vacant buildings and make it easier for public development authorities to obtain abandoned properties.

House Bill 653, sponsored by state Rep. Kurt Masser, R-Northumberland County, is expected to reduce the time it takes to foreclose on an abandoned property by 240 days, according to a news release from Wolf's office. Pennsylvania's foreclosure process can take 300 to 540 days, according to the release.

The change is meant to reduce the number of blighted properties.

Senate Bill 667, sponsored by state Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Connellsville, gives redevelopment authorities — which many municipalities use to try to boost economic development — the ability to acquire properties at judicial sales without competitive bidding and to discharge tax liens on those properties, according to Stefano's sponsorship memo. After the authorities sell the properties, they can collect some of the property taxes the new owner pays, according to the memo.

The law would save “time, money and precious resources” in eliminating blight, Stefano wrote in the memo.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me