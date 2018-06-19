New state laws ease sales of empty buildings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law two bills that would accelerate the foreclosure process for vacant buildings and make it easier for public development authorities to obtain abandoned properties.

House Bill 653, sponsored by state Rep. Kurt Masser, R-Northumberland County, is expected to reduce the time it takes to foreclose on an abandoned property by 240 days, according to a news release from Wolf's office. Pennsylvania's foreclosure process can take 300 to 540 days, according to the release.

The change is meant to reduce the number of blighted properties.

Senate Bill 667, sponsored by state Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Connellsville, gives redevelopment authorities — which many municipalities use to try to boost economic development — the ability to acquire properties at judicial sales without competitive bidding and to discharge tax liens on those properties, according to Stefano's sponsorship memo. After the authorities sell the properties, they can collect some of the property taxes the new owner pays, according to the memo.

The law would save “time, money and precious resources” in eliminating blight, Stefano wrote in the memo.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.