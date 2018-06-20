Vice President Mike Pence endorses Scott Wagner for Pa. governor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vice President Mike Pence has endorsed Republican nominee Scott Wagner in Pennsylvania's governor race, Wagner's campaign announced Wednesday.

The announcement followed a joint appearance the two politicians made Tuesday at a Philadelphia fundraiser.

Proud to be in Philadelphia today campaigning for @realScottWagner - the next great governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania! Scott will fight for all the hardworking people of Pennsylvanian! Support Scott Wagner & #FixPA ! — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) June 20, 2018

Hundreds of people showed up across the street from the event, held at Rittenhouse Hotel to benefit the Republican Governors Association, to protest the Trump administration's separation of immigrant children from their parents at the nation's southern border. The fundraiser was closed to reporters.

Wagner, a former state senator and millionaire founder of trash-hauling companies, is running against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. In a statement accompanying the endorsement announcement, Wagner criticized Wolf for Pennsylvania's unemployment rate, which at 4.7 percent is higher than the national rate of 3.8 percent.

"I look forward toward working with Vice President Pence to get our economy on par with the rest of the country and to ensure Pennsylvanians keep more money in their paychecks," he said in the statement.

The Associated Press reported Wolf was going into June with $15.2 million in his campaign account. Wagner had $1.6 million.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.