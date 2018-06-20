Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Political Headlines

HHS: Families won't be immediately reunited

Wire Reports | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 9:24 p.m.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen listens as President Trump answers questions after signing an executive order that will end the practice of separating family members who are apprehended while illegally entering the United States on June 20, 2018 in Washington. The order would detain parents and children together.
Ivanka Trump watches as President Trump answers questions after signing an executive order that will end the practice of separating family members who are apprehended while illegally entering the United States on June 20, 2018 in Washington. The order would detain parents and children together.
WASHINGTON — An official with Health and Human Services says the more than 2,300 children separated from their parents at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy on illegal crossings won't be immediately reunited with their families.

Kenneth Wolfe, a spokesman for the department's Administration for Children and Families, says their cases will proceed through the system.

The children who are separated from their families are turned over to HHS within 72 hours and are then categorized as unaccompanied minors who are eventually placed with sponsors. Officials have said they were working to reunite families as soon as possible but provided no clear answers on how that was going to happen.

President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that stopped the separations.

But Trump's order, which was intended to relieve a deepening humanitarian crisis on the border, only seemed to raise additional questions about how the policy would be implemented and who would be covered by it.

The ranking Democrats on the House Homeland Security and Judiciary committees issued a statement late Wednesday calling on the White House to further clarify its directive.

"We are troubled that amid all the fanfare of Donald Trump's televised signing ceremony there was not a single mention of how the more than 2,000 children will be reunited with their families," Reps. Jerrold Nadler of New York and Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said in a joint statement. "Children are currently being held in facilities that are often at opposite ends of the country from their parents, and there appears to be no system for reuniting these families."

The lawmakers said the children already face "serious trauma from family separation and also from long-term detention."

The new order issued by Trump, who bowed to mounting pressure from his own party and members of his own family, would allow newly detained families of illegal immigrants to remain together while their parents are referred for prosecution on illegal entry charges.

The White House and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

