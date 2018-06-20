HHS: Families won't be immediately reunited

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — An official with Health and Human Services says the more than 2,300 children separated from their parents at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy on illegal crossings won't be immediately reunited with their families.

Kenneth Wolfe, a spokesman for the department's Administration for Children and Families, says their cases will proceed through the system.

The children who are separated from their families are turned over to HHS within 72 hours and are then categorized as unaccompanied minors who are eventually placed with sponsors. Officials have said they were working to reunite families as soon as possible but provided no clear answers on how that was going to happen.

NBC News: An HHS spokesperson says the agency has received no new orders on how to handle the roughly 2300 children in their care who are currently detained and separated from their parents. @JuliaEAinsley — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) June 20, 2018

President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that stopped the separations.

But Trump's order, which was intended to relieve a deepening humanitarian crisis on the border, only seemed to raise additional questions about how the policy would be implemented and who would be covered by it.

The ranking Democrats on the House Homeland Security and Judiciary committees issued a statement late Wednesday calling on the White House to further clarify its directive.

"We are troubled that amid all the fanfare of Donald Trump's televised signing ceremony there was not a single mention of how the more than 2,000 children will be reunited with their families," Reps. Jerrold Nadler of New York and Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said in a joint statement. "Children are currently being held in facilities that are often at opposite ends of the country from their parents, and there appears to be no system for reuniting these families."

The lawmakers said the children already face "serious trauma from family separation and also from long-term detention."

Excellent 2017 article about the Pennsylvania ICE family detention center which now houses the detainees held in Trumps new America. The Goernor was not a fan ' Governor Wolf sought revocation of their state license." #FamiliesBelongTogether https://t.co/OGhIZlM5Uo — JudithR (@ReifsteckJudith) June 21, 2018

The new order issued by Trump, who bowed to mounting pressure from his own party and members of his own family, would allow newly detained families of illegal immigrants to remain together while their parents are referred for prosecution on illegal entry charges.

The White House and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.