Political Headlines

Latest Time cover features Trump and iconic crying migrant child

Chris Pastrick | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Using a solid red background, a photo illustration of the July 2, 2018, issue shows President Donald Trump looking down on a crying child, the same image that has quickly become iconically linked with his administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the U.S. border.

The only text on the cover reads, "Welcome to America."

The photo of the child was taken by John Moore, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for Getty Images.

The magazine writes , "Due to the power of the image, which appeared as critics from across the political spectrum attacked President Trump's now-reversed policy of separating children from parents who are being detained for illegally entering the United States, TIME's editors selected Moore's photograph to create a photo illustration, including Trump."

Describing seeing the 2-year-old Honduran girl weeping as her mother was being detained in McAllen, Texas, Moore told Time, "This (photograph) was tough for me. As soon as it was over, they were put into a van. I had to stop and take deep breaths. All I wanted to do was pick her up. But I couldn't."

The issue is set to hit newsstands the week of Independence Day.

