GOP governor nominee Wagner has accepted 11 debate invitations, campaign says

Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner said Thursday he has accepted invitations to 11 debates before the fall election, challenging Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to do the same.

Wagner said he accepted invitations from news organizations, chambers of commerce and advocacy organizations.

“We have accepted every debate request we have received so far and look forward to adding more to this schedule,” campaign manager Jason High said in an email.

The announcement follows an offer Wagner made in May to debate Wolf in every one of the state's 67 counties, a move the Wolf campaign called a political stunt.

Beth Melena, a spokeswoman for Wolf's campaign, did not answer a question about whether Wolf has accepted any invitations to debate Wagner. Melena instead criticized Wagner for resigning his state Senate seat to campaign for governor.

“Governor Wolf is focused on completing a bipartisan, balanced budget that increases investments in education, school safety, and workforce development. After abandoning his constituents during budget season by quitting his job as Senator, Harrisburg insider Scott Wagner has nothing to do but play political games,” Melena said.

