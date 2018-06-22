Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Political Headlines

GOP governor nominee Wagner has accepted 11 debate invitations, campaign says

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Friday, June 22, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
Gov. Tom Wolf (left) and Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner
Updated 3 hours ago

Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner said Thursday he has accepted invitations to 11 debates before the fall election, challenging Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to do the same.

Wagner said he accepted invitations from news organizations, chambers of commerce and advocacy organizations.

“We have accepted every debate request we have received so far and look forward to adding more to this schedule,” campaign manager Jason High said in an email.

The announcement follows an offer Wagner made in May to debate Wolf in every one of the state's 67 counties, a move the Wolf campaign called a political stunt.

Beth Melena, a spokeswoman for Wolf's campaign, did not answer a question about whether Wolf has accepted any invitations to debate Wagner. Melena instead criticized Wagner for resigning his state Senate seat to campaign for governor.

“Governor Wolf is focused on completing a bipartisan, balanced budget that increases investments in education, school safety, and workforce development. After abandoning his constituents during budget season by quitting his job as Senator, Harrisburg insider Scott Wagner has nothing to do but play political games,” Melena said.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me