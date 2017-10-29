Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
RssFullStory

Near 'weather bomb' conditions drench Northeast on Sandy anniversary

Usa Today | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 8:45 p.m.
A runner moves along the Brooklyn shoreline of the East River as rain and clouds loom over lower Manhattan on the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in New York.
A runner moves along the Brooklyn shoreline of the East River as rain and clouds loom over lower Manhattan on the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in New York.
Rain and clouds loom over the Upper Bay and The Statue of Liberty as people visit Battery Park in Manhattan on the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in in New York.
Rain and clouds loom over the Upper Bay and The Statue of Liberty as people visit Battery Park in Manhattan on the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in in New York.

Updated 7 minutes ago

A cold front pulling enormous amounts of moisture from Tropical Storm Philippe roared across the Northeast with near "weather bomb" conditions Sunday, as heavy rain and strong wind marked the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy's devastating landfall in the region.

A "healthy number of weather stations" from Virginia to Maine will see 3-5 inches of rain or more by late Monday, AccuWeather meteorologist Evan Duffey told USA Today. Some coastal areas will have wind gusts of 70 mph or more, he said.

A weather bomb — or bombogenesis — takes place when a storm intensifies rapidly, generally due to the collision of a cold continental air mass with warm air from over the ocean. It's usually a winter phenomenon, when the difference between temperatures over land and over the ocean is greater.

"There will probably not be quite enough of a pressure drop to technically qualify this as bombogenesis, but we are seeing a lot of the same things," Duffey said. "The storm is eating Philippe's moisture, and it's strengthening."

Autumn's tree debris can clog drainage pipes and gullies, complicating flooding issues this time of year, Duffey said. Small stream flooding could be prevalent, he said. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said state emergency officials have been preparing, clearing debris away from culverts.

"I urge New Yorkers to stay tuned to local weather forecasts and plan their travel accordingly to avoid potentially flooded roads and downed wires," Cuomo said in a statement. "State agencies have taken precautionary measures to ... keep communities safe no matter what Mother Nature sends our way."

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf reminded residents that motorists who ignore traffic control devices closing a road or highway due to hazardous conditions could be fined up to $250 — with higher penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard warning signs.

In Massachusetts, the state Emergency Management Agency warned that strong winds could cause power outages. The agency urged residents to keep cellphones and other electronics charged.

Not all the weather news was bad. Duffey said almost two-thirds of the region is abnormally dry, with 12 percent currently in a moderate drought. More than 80 percent of Connecticut was listed as in moderate drought, he said.

"They can use the rain," he said. "Coming all at once isn't necessarily the best way to ease a drought, but it's one of the ways. It won't erase the problem, but it will help."

Philippe was more than 500 miles east-northeast of Vero Beach, Fla., by Sunday afternoon. The storm was "scurrying east-northeastward away from the U.S. East Coast," the National Weather Service said.

Any possible damage from the storm will barely register when compared to the destruction wrought by Sandy. Overall, Sandy was blamed for more than 200 deaths, with damages estimated at $75 billion.

Sandy hammered the Caribbean before its march up the U.S., smashing into the New Jersey coast near Brigantine on Oct. 29, 2012. The massive storm arrived near high tide during a full moon, flooding New York City streets and tunnels and cutting off power to millions.

"Five years ago today Superstorm Sandy ravaged our state," Cuomo said on Twitter. "I'm proud of the work all New Yorkers have done to build back stronger than ever."

Related Content
Tropical Storm Philippe dumps heavy rain in Bahamas
MIAMI — Rain from Tropical Storm Philippe has eased up in Florida but continues to batter the northwestern Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center said in ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.