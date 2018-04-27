Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tom Brokaw cancels commencement speech amid allegations

The Associated Press | Friday, April 27, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News claims Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures in the 1990s.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Updated 5 hours ago

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut university says former news anchor Tom Brokaw has withdrawn as commencement speaker after facing allegations of sexual harassment.

The Hartford Courant reports Sacred Heart University announced the cancellation Friday.

University president John Petillo says Brokaw didn't want to district from students and families, “given the events in the news.”

A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News told Variety and The Washington Post that Brokaw groped her and tried to forcibly kiss her in the 1990s.

The 78-year-old Brokaw has denied the allegations.

Brokaw will be replaced at the May 13 graduation by Linda McMahon, who serves on President Donald Trump's cabinet as head of the Small Business Administration.

McMahon is also a university donor and previously served on the Catholic school's board of trustees.

