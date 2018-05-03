Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Game 4 photo gallery: Penguins vs. Capitals

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 9:19 p.m.
Penguins fans react to the confirmation of Evgeni Malkin's goal against the Capitals in the second period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel celebrates his goal in the third period against the Capitals during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' John Carlson defends on the Penguins' Sidney Crosby in the first period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin loses his edge as the Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom defends on him in the first period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, May 3, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby can't get the a rebound off Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby in the first period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Riley Sheahan defends on the Capitals' Alex Ovechkin in the second period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins trainer Chris Stewart checks out goaltender Matt Murray in the second period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Phil Kessel moves the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Kris Letang moves the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin moves the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' Alex Ovechkin's hits the Penguins' Sidney Crosby during their game inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin moves the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel beats Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby in the second period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Derick Brassard looks to shoot during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Brian Rust checks Capitals' Alex Chiasson during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby balances the puck on his stick after a whistle during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel looks to shoot the puck on goal during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' coach Mike Sullivan instructs Riley Sheahan on the bench during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby feeds the puck to Jake Guentzel for the game clincher against the Capitals in the third period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin dives to put the puck behind Capitals goaltender in the second period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak and Brian Dumoulin combine to upend the Captials' Devante Smith-Pelly during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Justin Schultz looks to pass the puck during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Jake Guentzel attempts to shoot he puck during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Washington Capitals score a goal in the second period during the Penguins game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins Kris Letang exchanges words with Washington Capitals' captain Alex Ovechkin during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby looks to pass the puck during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate after a goal in the second period during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Penguins fans celebrate after a goal in the second period during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby moves the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' Alex Ovechkin skates off the ice after the Capitals lost to the Penguins 3-1 during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrates Jake Guentzel's goal against the Capitals in the second period during game 4 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A look at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series between the Penguins and Washington Capitals through the lenses of Trib photographers Chaz Palla and Nate Smallwood.

