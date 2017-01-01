Subscribe
Sports
Sports
Late magic lifts Penguins past Canadiens in overtime
Top Sports
Sports
Panthers fall to No. 24 Notre Dame in OT on late 3-pointer
By Jerry DiPaola
Sports
Brown's 3-peat as NFL reception leader in jeopardy
By Chris Adamski
Sports
Gorman: Pitt shows promise in deflating defeat
By Kevin Gorman
Sports
Penguins' Stanley Cup run tops local sports stories of 2016
By Jerry DiPaola
Sports Blogs
Sports Videos
Steelers
Stats
|
Schedule
Brown's 3-peat as NFL reception leader in jeopardy
Practice squad players become key component of Steelers' success
Steelers notebook: Backup offensive linemen set for extended playing time vs. Browns
Four downs: Heyward remains commanding presence in Steelers' locker room
Steelers notebook: Green, Tuitt ruled out for Sunday
Penguins' Stanley Cup run tops local sports stories of 2016
More Steelers >
Kevin Gorman
Gorman: Pitt shows promise in deflating defeat
More Kevin Gorman >
Penguins
Late magic lifts Penguins past Canadiens in overtime
Laid-back Jarry part of Penguins' depth at goaltender
Penguins notebook: Staff asks Letang to play more safely
Three periods: Penguins like momentum from Crosby starts
Crosby could be NHL's next 50-game man
Fleury: Pens' 'fortunate' to have two reliable goalies
More Penguins >
Pirates
Stats
|
Schedule
Pirates, Nova finalize 3-year, $26M deal
Hurdle maintains upbeat attitude after trying season
Pirates notebook: Pitcher Ogando claimed off waivers
Pirates agree to 3-year deal with Ivan Nova
Pirates finalize contract with Hudson
Pirates sign free agent reliever Hudson for 2 years, $11 million
More Pirates >
Top High School
Franklin Regional's top-ranked Lee coolly picks up 3rd Powerade title
Dressed to Thrill: Latrobe boys basketball aims for deeper playoff run
Powerade wrestling notebook: Franklin Regional's Lee to battle for 3rd title
Kiski Area's Reid ready for his close-up on big stage at Powerade tournament
Greensburg Central Catholic overcomes Hempfield's slow-down ploy to stay unbeaten
Jeannette struggles to finish in loss to Laurel Highlands
More High School >
Pitt
Stats
|
Schedule
Panthers fall to No. 24 Notre Dame in OT on late 3-pointer
Pitt ready for 'big-boy' hoops as it readies for ACC opener
Gorman: Pitt shows promise in deflating defeat
Pitt coach Narduzzi shifts focus to future
Pitt swim coach has deep connections
Pitt suffers emotional loss to Northwestern in Pinstripe Bowl
More Pitt >
Penn State
Stats
|
Schedule
Penn State suspends two starters for Rose Bowl
Franklin knew Penn State QB McSorley was special player
PSU's Franklin runner-up for AP national coach of year
Penn State drops Big Ten opener to Northwestern
Balanced scoring helps Penn State men's basketball rout Morgan State
Penn State coasts past St. John's at the Garden
More Penn State >
WVU
Stats
|
Schedule
WVU falls to Miami, which gets 4 TD passes from Kaaya
No. 11 West Virginia beats Oklahoma State in Big 12 opener for eighth straight win
WVU will have healthy stable of running backs for bowl game
WVU hopes Orlando trip will continue recruiting success
West Virginia aims for pressure on Miami QB Kaaya
No. 11 West Virginia routs Northern Kentucky for 7th straight win
More WVU >
District
IUP football coach Cignetti headed to Elon
Chartiers Valley grad Wells bolsters Seton Hill lineup
Gateway graduate playing key role as tight end for Youngstown State
La Roche men's basketball team changes culture, changes results
Pitt-Greensburg falls at Captains Shootout
Marotto eyes more in final season at Gannon
More District >
Outdoors
Outdoor notices: Jan. 1, 2016
Winter gives woods new appeal for outdoors enthusiasts
Frye: Figuring out boat troubles
Outdoors notices: Dec. 25, 2016
Outdoors notices: Dec. 26, 2016
Frye: Get out to find the excitement
More Outdoors >
Golf
Palmer's 'Life Well Played' offers one last round with the King
Gorman: A final round for Arnie's Army
'Arnie's Army' assembles in Latrobe to honor Palmer
Mickelson, Reed lead Americans to convincing Ryder Cup win
Reed's demeanor, play puts Americans on verge of Ryder Cup victory
Europe shrugs off early sweep by Americans at Ryder Cup
More Golf >
Auto Racing
Dirt track leads to field of dreams for North Huntingdon teen go-cart racer
Sodeman Jr. claims 1st Lernerville Sprint Car crown
Lone championship remains undecided at Lernerville
Ohio driver Sodeman Jr. closes in on Lernerville title
Norris controls restarts to win at Lernerville
Leechburg driver McPherson climbing Lernerville's Sportsman Stock career victory list
More Auto Racing >
Sports Videos
Week in Pictures
Holidays and sports (Dec. 19 - 25)
Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.