Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Sports
Sports

Pens' winger Sheary out four to six weeks
Top Sports
Sports

National signing day: Pitt lands four-star running back A.J. Davis

By Jerry DiPaola
Sports

National signing day: Thorpe, Clifford lead PSU recruiting class

By Matt Martell
Sports

National signing day: WVU hopes late commitments strengthen 2017 class

By David Statman
Sports

Rooney expects Roethlisberger to return next season

By Joe Rutter
Top High School

Butler's 3rd-quarter surge guides Latrobe past rival Hempfield
Maintaining success no easy task for perennial postseason qualifiers
Chart: Top-ranked WPIAL and City League football players for past 11 seasons
Smetanka hired to coach Greensburg Central Catholic football
Sports Blogs
Sports Videos
Twitter Feed
Steelers
Stats|Schedule

Rooney expects Roethlisberger to return next season
Steelers notebook: Rooney identifies pass rush, red-zone efficiency as key issues
With offseason underway, the Steelers prepare to address areas of need
Rooney expects Roethlisberger to return next season
Steelers' Bryant applies for reinstatement
Steelers notebook: Report: League will look into Bell injury reporting
More Steelers >
Kevin Gorman

Gorman: Pitt basketball needs immediate turnaround
More Kevin Gorman >
Penguins

Pens' winger Sheary out four to six weeks
Penguins notebook: Cullen back at practice
Hornqvist settles into old role, scores twice in Penguins' victory
Penguins notebook: Letang not looking to pace himself in return
Playoff format a tough road for Penguins, other top Metropolitan teams
Penguins notebook: With role and future in question, Fleury lives day-to-day
More Penguins >
Pirates
Stats|Schedule

Documentary chronicles Leyland's life in baseball
Ex-Pirates minor leaguer Andy Marte dies in car crash
Pirates sign minor league contract with prospect Terdoslavich
Pirates plan no ticket price hikes for 2017
Pirates' Bell credits yoga for improved flexibility, weight loss
Pirates sign deals with Cole, Nicasio, Mercer
More Pirates >
Top High School
Stats

Butler's 3rd-quarter surge guides Latrobe past rival Hempfield
Maintaining success no easy task for perennial postseason qualifiers
Chart: Top-ranked WPIAL and City League football players for past 11 seasons
Smetanka hired to coach Greensburg Central Catholic football
Franklin Regional boys top Kiski Area for key section win
Pittsburgh high school roundup: No. 3 Bishop Canevin takes down No. 2 Sewickley Academy
Westmoreland high school roundup: Norwin, P-T, Hempfield fall in section play
High school wrestling notebook: Jeannette's Sanders won't wrestle; makes college decision
High school scores, schedules for Jan. 31, 2017
Moon wrestling finds success under new coach
More High School >
Pitt
Stats|Schedule

National signing day: Pitt lands four-star running back A.J. Davis
Pitt's upset bid at North Carolina comes up short
Pitt football turning to Florida, other states in search of talent
Pitt basketball lands small forward from Toronto
Pitt's Narduzzi continues recruiting chase in final hours before signing day
Pitt searching for right mix heading to No. 12 North Carolina
More Pitt >
Penn State
Stats|Schedule

National signing day: Thorpe, Clifford lead PSU recruiting class
Penn State football viewed highly entering offseason
Penn State holds on to beat Illinois, snap 3-game skid
No. 15 Wisconsin pulls away to rout Penn State
Purdue coasts past Penn State in Big Ten action
Indiana escapes Penn State on late 3-pointer
More Penn State >
WVU
Stats|Schedule

National signing day: WVU hopes late commitments strengthen 2017 class
Adrian lifts No. 7 West Virginia to road win at Iowa State
No. 18 WVU builds lead, holds off Texas A&M
West Virginia knocks off No. 2 Kansas
West Virginia basketball upset by Kansas State
Sooners shock No. 7 West Virginia in overtime
More WVU >
District

Plum's Zezza proves herself at St. Francis (Pa.)
Weekend college top 10: La Roche's McLin breaks scoring record in win
Tangerine Bowl memorabilia donated to St. Vincent College
Valley grad Walters back for more after record-setting 1st year for Seton Hill track
GCC grad Appleby leads IUP to win at Seton Hill
Alle-Kiski campus clippings: Edinboro's Stein shines on Senior Day
More District >
Outdoors

Outdoors notices for Jan. 30, 2017
Fish and Boat Commission might eliminate prohibition on fishing from dams on area lakes
Frye: Wild trout to get attention
Outdoors notices for Jan. 29, 2017
Outdoors notices: Jan. 23, 2017
Hunter shatters Pennsylvania record with non-typical buck
More Outdoors >
Week in Pictures
Special Olympics, National Day of Remembrance and Kazoofest (Jan. 23 - 29)
Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.