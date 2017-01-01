Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Gorman: Pitt broadcaster Groat grateful for chance to call game at alma mater Duke
Sports

Pitt's new offensive coordinator wants to be a teacher first

By Jerry DiPaola
Sports

Penguins notebook: Goalies fine with new NHL-mandated pants

By Bill West
Sports

Rutherford says he'll listen to Fleury as trade deadline approaches

By Jonathan Bombulie
Sports

Steelers kicker Boswell signs

By Joe Rutter
Derry, Franklin Regional face huge obstacles in tournament
After 0-5 start, Hempfield boys making postseason push
Belle Vernon rallies past Mt. Pleasant in key Section 3-4A game
Simmons' Moon landing makes Tigers a Class 5A contender
Steelers
Rooney expects Roethlisberger to return next season
Steelers kicker Boswell signs
Former Steelers guard Faneca eager to hear Hall of Fame's decision
Steelers re-sign veteran long snapper Warren
Steelers notebook: Rooney identifies pass rush, red-zone efficiency as key issues
With offseason underway, the Steelers prepare to address areas of need
Kevin Gorman

Gorman: Pitt broadcaster Groat grateful for chance to call game at alma mater Duke
Penguins

Penguins notebook: Goalies fine with new NHL-mandated pants
Rutherford says he'll listen to Fleury as trade deadline approaches
Blue Jackets have a history of sparking Penguins
Penguins unveil Stadium Series uniforms
Penguins notebook: Crosby, Cullen could be linemates
Penguins winger Sheary out four to six weeks
Pirates
Pirates' Bell could miss up to a month after knee surgery
Documentary chronicles Leyland's life in baseball
Ex-Pirates minor leaguer Andy Marte dies in car crash
Pirates sign minor league contract with prospect Terdoslavich
Pirates plan no ticket price hikes for 2017
Pirates' Bell credits yoga for improved flexibility, weight loss
Derry, Franklin Regional face huge obstacles in tournament
After 0-5 start, Hempfield boys making postseason push
Belle Vernon rallies past Mt. Pleasant in key Section 3-4A game
Simmons' Moon landing makes Tigers a Class 5A contender
Belle Vernon boys eye 1st section title since '08
Freshman influx propels Cornell boys
Trib Cup: Central Valley boys battling for playoff spot in Section 2
High school notebook: GCC boys chasing unbeaten season
High school scores, schedules for Feb. 2, 2017
Freeport girls top Deer Lakes, pick up playoff momentum 
Pitt
Gorman: Pitt broadcaster Groat grateful for chance to call game at alma mater Duke
Pitt hoops gets commitment from 6-10 Florida center Ilegomah
Stallings hopes improvements he saw vs. Tar Heels carry over vs. Duke
Pitt's new offensive coordinator wants to be a teacher first
Watson, 35-year coaching veteran, named Pitt offensive coordinator
National signing day: Pitt lands four-star running back A.J. Davis 
Penn State
National signing day: Thorpe, Clifford lead PSU recruiting class
Penn State drops 3OT heartbreaker at Indiana
Penn State football viewed highly entering offseason
Penn State holds on to beat Illinois, snap 3-game skid
No. 15 Wisconsin pulls away to rout Penn State
Purdue coasts past Penn State in Big Ten action
WVU
National signing day: WVU loads up on defensive linemen, safeties
Adrian lifts No. 7 West Virginia to road win at Iowa State
No. 18 WVU builds lead, holds off Texas A&M
West Virginia knocks off No. 2 Kansas
West Virginia basketball upset by Kansas State
Sooners shock No. 7 West Virginia in overtime
District

Plum's Zezza proves herself at St. Francis (Pa.)
Cal (Pa.) runner Friend separates herself from pack
Pitt-Greensburg women hitting peak at right time
Weekend college top 10: La Roche's McLin breaks scoring record in win
Tangerine Bowl memorabilia donated to St. Vincent College
Valley grad Walters back for more after record-setting 1st year for Seton Hill track
Outdoors

Outdoors notices for Jan. 30, 2017
Fish and Boat Commission might eliminate prohibition on fishing from dams on area lakes
Frye: Wild trout to get attention
Outdoors notices for Jan. 29, 2017
Outdoors notices: Jan. 23, 2017
Hunter shatters Pennsylvania record with non-typical buck
Week in Pictures
Special Olympics, National Day of Remembrance and Kazoofest (Jan. 23 - 29)
Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.