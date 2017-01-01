Subscribe
Sports
Sports
Steelers, Patriots meet for berth in Super Bowl for first time in more than a decade
Top Sports
Sports
Gorman: The standard will hold up against the Patriots
By Kevin Gorman
Sports
Penguins have earned their share of blowout wins this season
By Jonathan Bombulie
Sports
Slumping Duquesne routed by Rhode Island
By Josh Rizzo
Sports
Penn-Trafford girls keep busy with victory over Greensburg Central Catholic
By Bill Beckner Jr.
Sports Blogs
Sports Videos
Steelers
Stats
|
Schedule
Steelers, Patriots meet for berth in Super Bowl for first time in more than a decade
Gorman: The standard will hold up against the Patriots
Lewis making big impact for Patriots
Steelers-Patriots playoff matchups
Four downs: Steelers center ground game behind Pouncey
Steelers' Green practices, not expected to play Sunday
More Steelers >
Kevin Gorman
Gorman: The standard will hold up against the Patriots
More Kevin Gorman >
Penguins
Penguins dismantle Hurricanes on the road
Penguins notebook: Mass. native Sullivan says he's rooting for Steelers
Penguins have earned their share of blowout wins this season
Penguins notebook: Maatta relishes time with former Finnish national teammate
Fehr getting chance to impress Pens with Cullen injured
Penguins notebook: Guentzel finds space to score
More Penguins >
Pirates
Stats
|
Schedule
Pirates sign minor league contract with prospect Terdoslavich
Pirates plan no ticket price hikes for 2017
Pirates' Bell credits yoga for improved flexibility, weight loss
Pirates sign deals with Cole, Nicasio, Mercer
Pirates' Rule 5 pickup Webb provides versatility to staff
Healthy Diaz finally hoping to catch on with Pirates
More Pirates >
Top High School
Burns, Hempfield girls tough out win over Fox Chapel
Persistent Freeport completes season sweep of Valley
Pittsburgh high school roundup: Blackhawk upsets No. 5 Beaver Falls
Penn-Trafford girls keep busy with victory over Greensburg Central Catholic
Penn-Trafford boys edge Norwin for 1st section win
Leechburg boys basketball holds off Riverview
More High School >
Pitt
Stats
|
Schedule
Florida receiver with 'freakish athleticism' verbally commits to Pitt
Pitt football to play home-and-home with Central Florida in 2018 and '19
Pitt parts ways with wrestling coach Peters
Short-handed Pitt comes up short at N.C. State, drops 4th straight
Top defensive back from Connecticut commits to Pitt
Pitt's depth tested as it heads to N.C. State
More Pitt >
Penn State
Stats
|
Schedule
Penn State football viewed highly entering offseason
Indiana escapes Penn State on late 3-pointer
Purdue coasts past Penn State in Big Ten action
Penn State basketball upsets Minnesota in final seconds
Penn State DE Sickels declares for NFL Draft
Penn State men can't hold 2nd-half lead, fall at Michigan
More Penn State >
WVU
Stats
|
Schedule
Sooners shock No. 7 West Virginia in overtime
No. 10 West Virginia escapes short-handed Texas with narrow win
Quarterback Crest to transfer from WVU
Former Highlands gymnast Gillette stays sharp at West Virginia
No. 10 West Virginia routs No. 1 Baylor
WVU beats TCU in Dixon's return to area
More WVU >
District
IUP leans on defense, young team's development to contend in PSAC West
Toughness, skill help Norwin grad Cole stand out at UPG
Weekend college top 10: Penn State hockey sweeps, rises to No. 1 in nation
Campus clippings: Oddis, Cole lead Pitt-Greensburg women's basketball
Penn-Trafford's Bohince takes businesslike approach to All-American wrestling career at Mercyhurst
Alle-Kiski campus clippings: Oddis has career performance for Pitt-Greensburg
More District >
Outdoors
Frye: News, notes and an invitation
Hunter shatters Pennsylvania record with non-typical buck
Outdoors notices for Jan. 22, 2017
Outdoors notices: Jan. 16, 2017
Frye: Remnants stir thoughts afield
Outdoors sport shows season fills winter calendar
More Outdoors >
Sports Videos
Week in Pictures
Steeler Nation, wildlife and high school hoops (Jan. 9 - Jan. 16)
Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.