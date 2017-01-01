Subscribe
Sports
Sports
Fleury returns, helps Penguins defeat Blues
Sports
Pitt loses at Duke in Coach K's return, drops to 1-9 in ACC
By Travis Durkee
Sports
Experience edge could be key in Super Bowl
By The Associated Press
Sports
Pirates Kang will enter rehab program
By Rob Biertempfel
Sports
Woodland Hills' Taylor gets Football Hall of Fame call; Faneca falls short
By The Associated Press
Top High School
Kiski Area wins 1st WPIAL team wrestling title in 14 years
Burrell captures 11th straight WPIAL team wrestling crown
Style points: Area girls basketball standouts score in variety of ways
Burrell wrestling team brings energy, shock, Awes
Steelers
Rooney expects Roethlisberger to return next season
Steelers kicker Boswell signs
Former Steelers guard Faneca eager to hear Hall of Fame's decision
Steelers re-sign veteran long snapper Warren
Steelers notebook: Rooney identifies pass rush, red-zone efficiency as key issues
With offseason underway, the Steelers prepare to address areas of need
More Steelers >
Kevin Gorman
Gorman: Pitt broadcaster Groat grateful for chance to call game at alma mater Duke
More Kevin Gorman >
Penguins
Fleury returns, helps Penguins defeat Blues
Penguins notebook: Yeo no stranger to midseason changes
Pens defenseman Daley has success with his slap shot
Penguins notebook: Goalies fine with new NHL-mandated pants
Three Periods: Penguins look inward for Sheary replacement
Penguins top Blue Jackets in OT after wasting 3-1 lead
More Penguins >
Pirates
Pirates Kang will enter rehab program
McCutchen to be moved to right field
Pirates' Bell could miss up to a month after knee surgery
Documentary chronicles Leyland's life in baseball
Ex-Pirates minor leaguer Andy Marte dies in car crash
Pirates sign minor league contract with prospect Terdoslavich
More Pirates >
Kiski Area wins 1st WPIAL team wrestling title in 14 years
Burrell captures 11th straight WPIAL team wrestling crown
Style points: Area girls basketball standouts score in variety of ways
Burrell wrestling team brings energy, shock, Awes
Local roundup: Jeannette girls basketball rolls over Geibel
Derry, Franklin Regional face huge obstacles in tournament
Scoring sensation Konek could return to Western Pa.
Rivals root for A-K Valley wrestling reign
Springdale boys lean on defense again for win over Leechburg
More High School >
Pitt
Pitt loses at Duke in Coach K's return, drops to 1-9 in ACC
Pitt notebook: Next-door Steelers provide standard for DB recruiting
Gorman: Pitt broadcaster Groat grateful for chance to call game at alma mater Duke
Pitt defensive line coach dismissed
Pitt hoops gets commitment from 6-10 Florida center Ilegomah
Stallings hopes improvements he saw vs. Tar Heels carry over vs. Duke
More Pitt >
Penn State
National signing day: Thorpe, Clifford lead PSU recruiting class
Rutgers tops Penn State for 1st-ever Big Ten road win
Penn State drops 3OT heartbreaker at Indiana
Penn State football viewed highly entering offseason
Penn State holds on to beat Illinois, snap 3-game skid
No. 15 Wisconsin pulls away to rout Penn State
More Penn State >
WVU
Forte-led Oklahoma State stuns No. 7 West Virginia in Morgantown
National signing day: WVU loads up on defensive linemen, safeties
Adrian lifts No. 7 West Virginia to road win at Iowa State
No. 18 WVU builds lead, holds off Texas A&M
West Virginia knocks off No. 2 Kansas
West Virginia basketball upset by Kansas State
More WVU >
District
Plum's Zezza proves herself at St. Francis (Pa.)
Post players lead the way as St. Vincent men topple Grove City
Cal (Pa.) runner Friend separates herself from pack
Pitt-Greensburg women hitting peak at right time
Weekend college top 10: La Roche's McLin breaks scoring record in win
Tangerine Bowl memorabilia donated to St. Vincent College
More District >
Outdoors
Outdoors notices: Week of Feb. 6, 2017
Black bear numbers soar, grouse numbers plummet, leading to changes
Outdoors notices for Feb. 5, 2017
Outdoors notices for Jan. 30, 2017
Fish and Boat Commission might eliminate prohibition on fishing from dams on area lakes
Frye: Wild trout to get attention
More Outdoors >
Week in Pictures
Special Olympics, National Day of Remembrance and Kazoofest (Jan. 23 - 29)
Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.