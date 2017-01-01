Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Improved Steelers secondary enters pivotal offseason
Sports

Pens' hottest scorer Sheary not prone to superstition

By Bill West
Sports

Penguins notebook: Injury bug bites Malkin, Hornqvist

By Bill West
Sports

Jeannette basketball transfer Johnson remains ineligible

By Bill Beckner Jr.
Sports

Loss to No. 2 Keystone Oaks helps Mt. Pleasant girls gauge identity

By Bill Beckner Jr.
Steelers
Improved Steelers secondary enters pivotal offseason
Steelers' Roethlisberger noncommittal on next year 
Steelers notebook: Roethlisberger says Brown's play overshadows 'pouting'
Gorman: Time for Tomlin to take control
Bell was 'managing' groin injury before AFC title game
Steelers face critical offseason decisions
Kevin Gorman

Gorman: Time for Tomlin to take control
Penguins

Pens' hottest scorer Sheary not prone to superstition
Penguins notebook: Injury bug bites Malkin, Hornqvist
Blues use size to slow down, shut out Penguins
Penguins notebook: Dumoulin returns to lineup against Blues
Forward Kunitz uses his 'killer' instinct to help Penguins
Penguins Sheary earns NHL's No. 1 star honor
Pirates
Ex-Pirates minor leaguer Andy Marte dies in car crash
Pirates sign minor league contract with prospect Terdoslavich
Pirates plan no ticket price hikes for 2017
Pirates' Bell credits yoga for improved flexibility, weight loss
Pirates sign deals with Cole, Nicasio, Mercer
Pirates' Rule 5 pickup Webb provides versatility to staff
Top High School

Jeannette basketball transfer Johnson remains ineligible
Area girls basketball teams adapt to playing with thin bench
Loss to No. 2 Keystone Oaks helps Mt. Pleasant girls gauge identity
West Allegheny girls on cusp of playoff berth
Norwin's DelleFemine commits to Robert Morris
High school scores, schedules for Jan. 25, 2017
Pitt
Pitt suffers historic beating by Louisville
Pitt coach Stallings looks for leadership, commitment to system
Pitt announces 2017 football schedule
Injury aside, Tipton happy with first season at Pitt
Florida receiver with 'freakish athleticism' verbally commits to Pitt
Pitt recruits defensive tackle dismissed by Penn State
Penn State
Penn State football viewed highly entering offseason
No. 15 Wisconsin pulls away to rout Penn State
Purdue coasts past Penn State in Big Ten action
Indiana escapes Penn State on late 3-pointer
Penn State basketball upsets Minnesota in final seconds
Penn State DE Sickels declares for NFL Draft
WVU
West Virginia basketball upset by Kansas State
West Virginia knocks off No. 2 Kansas
Sooners shock No. 7 West Virginia in overtime
No. 10 West Virginia escapes short-handed Texas with narrow win
Quarterback Crest to transfer from WVU
Former Highlands gymnast Gillette stays sharp at West Virginia
District

Hard work pays off for W&J wrestler Blanco on mat, in classroom
GCC grad Appleby shines in return for IUP
Weekend college top 10: Carnegie Mellon's Murphy makes history
IUP leans on defense, young team's development to contend in PSAC West
Campus clippings: Ex-Penn-Trafford wrestler Bohince becomes Mercyhurst's all-time leader in wins
Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Edwards holds off Greenwald in battle of wrestling champions
Outdoors

Outdoors notices: Jan. 23, 2017
Hunter shatters Pennsylvania record with non-typical buck
Frye: News, notes and an invitation
Outdoors notices for Jan. 22, 2017
Outdoors notices: Jan. 16, 2017
Frye: Remnants stir thoughts afield
Week in Pictures
Women's march, inauguration protests and crushed Super Bowl dreams (Jan. 17 - Jan. 22)
Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.