Westmoreland proving to be county of champions for girls basketball

Westmoreland County never had a problem getting girls basketball teams to the WPIAL playoffs. Getting them to do anything more than trail off in the early rounds, now that was a different story.

But the narrative has changed in recent years — along with fortunes.

Westmoreland has become — wait for it — the County of Champions?

Since 2010, four girls hoops champs have come from Westmoreland. Norwin has won the last two Quad-A titles, Penn-Trafford won in 2014 — with a win over Hempfield in the finals — and Jeannette brought home a Class AA title in 2010.

“I think Westmoreland has had good players for years,” Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas said. “It just took someone to make noise in the playoffs for our teams to really get respect from all of the sections. We'd always get teams to the playoffs, but we'd stub our toes in the first or second round. Everyone started knocking on the door.”

The county has produced nine champions in the past 13 years, with Greensburg Central Catholic winning Class AA in 2003, ‘06, and ‘07 (the Centurions also won Class AAA in 1991 and AA in ‘93).

So why the spike in on-court success? And why now?

“Westmoreland County just needed someone to break through,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said. “I think when us and Penn-Trafford got to the finals, that changed things. It made other schools believe. Look at Norwin, they're a dominant program. They were always good, but they needed that next step.”

Greensburg Central Catholic leads the county in WPIAL titles, with five, and has made 16 consecutive playoff trips. Norwin and Hempfield have made the postseason 15 straight seasons, and Penn-Trafford has advanced past the regular season eight years in a row.

“If I knew the secret, we'd keep it going,” Norwin coach Brian Brozeski said. “Athletics are cyclical and you're going to have good years and off years. You have to have that quality talent to have success.”

Quad-A has raised the trophies, but there's been an uptick in other classes too. Last season, Greensburg C.C. made the Class AA finals as a No. 14 seed, and Derry won its first outright section title.

“People don't understand how hard it is to win in the playoffs,” Epps said. “If a team can have a .500 playoff record over a number of years, that's saying something. We've been to 14 playoff games in four years. That's not easy to do.”

Standout players have made their marks.

• UNC-Charlotte senior Ciara Gregory was a scoring sensation at Jeannette, leading the Jayhawks to a title in 2010 and a runner-up finish in ‘11. She averaged 30 points as a senior and had 2,130 for her career.

• Maria Palarino led Penn-Trafford to a title in her junior season and scored 1,287 points before going to St. Francis-Brooklyn.

• And Alayna Gribble cemented her legacy at Norwin with the back-to-back titles and 1,782 career points before moving on to Pitt.

“It takes great players, period,” Epps said. “You could have the best coach in the world, but you need players. When you have a Monica Burns (Hempfield), a Maria Palarino or an Alayna Gribble, D-I-caliber players, you're going to win — unless the coach messes it up. That's so much elite talent.”

Epps said playoff experience — including starting in the finals — boosted Michelle Burns' confidence. His senior guard scored 28 points in a first-round upset over No. 4 seed Peters Township in last year's Class AAAA playoffs.

“That catapulted her,” Epps said. “She's been in a lot of wars.”

GCC last year took down No. 3 Seton-La Salle and No. 6 Riverside to reach the Pete, where it fell to Bishop Canevin in the finals.

“I think we were a little starstruck last year,” Centurions coach Joe Eisaman said. “We expect to get back there this year.”

A county girls team has made the semifinals in each of the last four seasons. In 2013-14, four local teams made the semis, including Burrell and Greensburg Central Catholic, who met in the final four. Burrell won but lost to Seton-La Salle in the finals.

At least eight local teams have made the WPIAL playoffs in each of the last 10 seasons but 11 qualified in 2012-13 and ‘13-14, and 10 made it last year.

“It's been nice to see the success on the girls side,” Brozeski said.

Brozeski has three daughters and four nieces coming up in the Norwin program. He said a championship-caliber foundation is built at the youth level.

“We've had pretty steady numbers over the last five years,” he said. “Encouragement at the younger groups is really important. Getting them intrigued early.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.