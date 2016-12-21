Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
-Top Stories

Westmoreland proving to be county of champions for girls basketball
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 10:28 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | for the Tribune-Review
The Norwin girls bastketball team, 2016 W.P.I.A.L. Champions, was recognized in a ceremony last Monday evening, May 16 at the high school. Lillian DeDomenic | For Trib Total Media
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Norwin's girls basketball team celebrates a 63-57 win over North Allegheny in the WPIAL Class AAAA girls basketball championship game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016. In the center of the photo is head coach Brian Brozeski.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Norwin's seniors, led by Alayna Gribble (23), hold the trophy following their win over North Allegheny in the WPIAL Class AAAA girls basketball championship game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016 at Petersen Events Center. Norwin won 63-57 in overtime.
Doug Gulasy | Penn-Trafford Star
The Penn-Trafford girls basketball team poses with the WPIAL Class AAAA championship trophy after defeating Hempfield, 56-45, March 1, 2014, at Palumbo Center.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Monica Burns (13) drives to the basket with Penn-Trafford's Maria Palarino defending in the WPIAL Class AAAA girls basketball championship game Saturday, March 1, 2014, at the A. J. Palumbo Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Seton-LaSalle's Molly Tuite fouls Jeanette's Ciara Gregory in the first half at during the WPIAL Class AA championship game March 6, 2010.

Updated 23 hours ago

Westmoreland County never had a problem getting girls basketball teams to the WPIAL playoffs. Getting them to do anything more than trail off in the early rounds, now that was a different story.

But the narrative has changed in recent years — along with fortunes.

Westmoreland has become — wait for it — the County of Champions?

Since 2010, four girls hoops champs have come from Westmoreland. Norwin has won the last two Quad-A titles, Penn-Trafford won in 2014 — with a win over Hempfield in the finals — and Jeannette brought home a Class AA title in 2010.

“I think Westmoreland has had good players for years,” Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas said. “It just took someone to make noise in the playoffs for our teams to really get respect from all of the sections. We'd always get teams to the playoffs, but we'd stub our toes in the first or second round. Everyone started knocking on the door.”

The county has produced nine champions in the past 13 years, with Greensburg Central Catholic winning Class AA in 2003, ‘06, and ‘07 (the Centurions also won Class AAA in 1991 and AA in ‘93).

So why the spike in on-court success? And why now?

“Westmoreland County just needed someone to break through,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said. “I think when us and Penn-Trafford got to the finals, that changed things. It made other schools believe. Look at Norwin, they're a dominant program. They were always good, but they needed that next step.”

Greensburg Central Catholic leads the county in WPIAL titles, with five, and has made 16 consecutive playoff trips. Norwin and Hempfield have made the postseason 15 straight seasons, and Penn-Trafford has advanced past the regular season eight years in a row.

“If I knew the secret, we'd keep it going,” Norwin coach Brian Brozeski said. “Athletics are cyclical and you're going to have good years and off years. You have to have that quality talent to have success.”

Quad-A has raised the trophies, but there's been an uptick in other classes too. Last season, Greensburg C.C. made the Class AA finals as a No. 14 seed, and Derry won its first outright section title.

“People don't understand how hard it is to win in the playoffs,” Epps said. “If a team can have a .500 playoff record over a number of years, that's saying something. We've been to 14 playoff games in four years. That's not easy to do.”

Standout players have made their marks.

• UNC-Charlotte senior Ciara Gregory was a scoring sensation at Jeannette, leading the Jayhawks to a title in 2010 and a runner-up finish in ‘11. She averaged 30 points as a senior and had 2,130 for her career.

• Maria Palarino led Penn-Trafford to a title in her junior season and scored 1,287 points before going to St. Francis-Brooklyn.

• And Alayna Gribble cemented her legacy at Norwin with the back-to-back titles and 1,782 career points before moving on to Pitt.

“It takes great players, period,” Epps said. “You could have the best coach in the world, but you need players. When you have a Monica Burns (Hempfield), a Maria Palarino or an Alayna Gribble, D-I-caliber players, you're going to win — unless the coach messes it up. That's so much elite talent.”

Epps said playoff experience — including starting in the finals — boosted Michelle Burns' confidence. His senior guard scored 28 points in a first-round upset over No. 4 seed Peters Township in last year's Class AAAA playoffs.

“That catapulted her,” Epps said. “She's been in a lot of wars.”

GCC last year took down No. 3 Seton-La Salle and No. 6 Riverside to reach the Pete, where it fell to Bishop Canevin in the finals.

“I think we were a little starstruck last year,” Centurions coach Joe Eisaman said. “We expect to get back there this year.”

A county girls team has made the semifinals in each of the last four seasons. In 2013-14, four local teams made the semis, including Burrell and Greensburg Central Catholic, who met in the final four. Burrell won but lost to Seton-La Salle in the finals.

At least eight local teams have made the WPIAL playoffs in each of the last 10 seasons but 11 qualified in 2012-13 and ‘13-14, and 10 made it last year.

“It's been nice to see the success on the girls side,” Brozeski said.

Brozeski has three daughters and four nieces coming up in the Norwin program. He said a championship-caliber foundation is built at the youth level.

“We've had pretty steady numbers over the last five years,” he said. “Encouragement at the younger groups is really important. Getting them intrigued early.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.