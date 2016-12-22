After avoiding early-season upset, GCC boys prep for new-look section

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two of Greensburg Central Catholic's top basketball players will play baseball in college.

Senior Jack Liberatore is headed to Ohio University, while senior Neal McDermott will continue his career at Seton Hill.

Both are pitchers, so they have had to get out of jams before.

But a 13-point halftime deficit at Springdale?

This was bases loaded, nobody out and the meat of the order coming up. Buckle up.

“We'd rather have 1-2-3 innings,” McDermott said. “It still has to be one pitch at a time.”

The Centurions (5-0) managed to escape the lower Alle-Kiski Valley with equal parts frustration and relief. Down 33-20 at the break, they rallied for a 66-50 win Tuesday to start the Section 1-AA schedule off right.

Maybe the path to an eighth consecutive section title won't be as smooth as previous ones. A senior-strong group that experienced the WPIAL semifinals last season is treading lightly in a new-look section, unknowns at every turn.

“We learned we can't take anyone lightly,” Liberatore said.

Greensburg Central has the ability to “run the table” in Class 2A, according to some coaches in higher classifications. But the early test has the team on alert.

“We came out flat,” Centurions coach Greg Bisignani said. “(Springdale) played hard. They got the loose balls and had more energy early. This tells our guys we're not just going to show up and win if we go through the motions.

“We have to play four quarters.”

The first-half scare shook the Centurions. Bisignani even referenced Villanova-Georgetown, 1985. Only this time there was no upset: Georgetown won.

“Our expectations are through the roof, and we know we can play better,” Liberatore said.

Said McDermott: “Sky's the limit. There are some teams we don't know much about, but coach will go scout anybody, even if there's 10 feet of snow.”

The Centurions went 21-1 in the regular season last season but lost to Aliquippa in the semis. They played the Quips again Thursday night and won 57-48.

“We feel if we play our best we can win it all,” McDermott said.

In some ways, the Centurions are just starting to round into shape. Unlike many teams that play together year-round, GCC had to wait to get the band back together. Liberatore and McDermott were with baseball, and senior swingman Ben Hertzog was busy with soccer.

Senior guard Alvin “LA” Ross and senior forward Dom Eisaman played football.

Eisaman has come back from a torn ACL in his left knee and sophomore guard Asa Klimchock, the only year-round basketball player on the team, had two surgeries on his right leg to repair a tibial fracture.

Both missed extended time. But both have helped strengthen an already sound unit, Eisaman with rebounds, defense and even some kick-out 3-pointers. Klimchock as a facilitating point guard.

“We didn't hit the season running,” Bisignani said. “As the season goes on, we're going to find our stride. Every time we put five on the floor, they all can score.”

The Centurions have shown a sense of calmness, even in times when they could be pensive. And a penchant for moving the ball around, several passes and less dribbling setting up better shots.

McDermott (23.5 ppg), Hertzog (13.8) and Liberatore (12.8) have done most of the scoring. McDermott had a career-high 34 points in a season-opening win over 6A Penn-Trafford, 83-77.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.