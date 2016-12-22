Athletics, scouting perfect fit for Mt. Pleasant's Kalp

Analysts had said the records of Babe Ruth, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Jordan would never be broken.

Over time, their records have been shattered. Any athlete, at any level, is aware of those possibilities and realities.

Add Mt. Pleasant senior Keith Kalp to that list. During football season, Kalp set Vikings records for most receiving yards in a game (272 against Waynesburg), most career receptions (52), career receiving yards (1,213) and career touchdown receptions (19). Those records helped Kalp earn first-team all-conference honors as a wide receiver in 2015 and ‘16.

Kalp, however, does not limit his talents to the football field. After averaging 10.5 points last year for the basketball team, he is averaging 14 this year as a point guard, but, noted Vikings coach Don Porter, Kalp can play any of the five positions.

And last year Kalp was the sole Vikings boy to advance to the WPIAL track championships. His ticket to WPIALs was in javelin, but he also competes in the high jump, 100-meter dash, and is a member of the 400-meter relay team.

If and when Kalp's football records are eclipsed, when his track and basketball achievements are remembered through faded and well-thumbed scrapbook pages, another 2016 achievement, however, will long be remembered. And not just by Kalp and his family, but by the Norvelt community.

From Aug. 23 through Sept. 26, Kalp spent 75 hours on his Eagle Scout project, “Preserving and Beautifying (the) Historic Norvelt Union Church.”

Kalp was awarded his Eagle rank Oct. 18.

His project included staining the church pavilion (with assistance from fellow basketball player Jake Newill), as well as painting the church foundation, the church's cross, the mailbox post, the church ramp (where he added anti-slip traction tape), the flower box, and landscaping the area around the new church sign. Kalp's fellow scouts from Norvelt Troop 472 also aided in his project.

“Keith spearheaded the program with both the design and construction at Norvelt Union Church,” said Rev. David Greer, pastor of the church.

“Our church was built by the community, not by any singular denomination. This inter-denominational church was a total community effort where everyone is welcome, and Keith has continued that community-oriented philosophy. His effort strengthens and demonstrates pride in our community.”

In scouting since the first grade, Kalp did not hesitate in his decision for his Eagle Scout project.

“I wanted to give something back to the church and community and everything worked out,” he said. “I have been involved with many projects and programs through scouting which have benefited both community and scouting and I am very proud of my scouting involvement. Plus, the fact that I play three sports demonstrates that one may be involved in athletics and scouting at the same time. Playing three sports and being involved with scouting makes it sometimes difficult to manage my time and there are often conflicts between scouting and sports, but I've managed to make everything work out.”

Scoutmaster Jim Enlow has known Kalp since he became involved as a Tiger Scout more than 10 years ago.

“Keith is an example of the scouting oath and living the scout oath and scouting law,” Enlow said. “He is active in all our activities, and younger scouts have relied on him when something has had to be done. He assists other scouts with projects to guarantee they are done properly and in a timely fashion. His Eagle Scout project is right smack in the middle of Norvelt and is an excellent project which benefited both church and community.”

Porter, who has coached in the Mt. Pleasant system for eight seasons, the last three as head coach, has watched Kalp grow from a shy ninth grader into a more confident leader as a junior and senior.

“Keith is long and he has range,” Porter said of the team co-captain. “It is hard for other teams to match up with him. At 6-feet, he is bigger than most high school guards, and he can guard the smallest player to the biggest guy. Offensively, he has good court vision and is consistent from 3-point range and can get the ball to the basket extremely well.”

Kalp earned all-tournament honors in Mt. Pleasant's Tom Traynor Tip-Off tournament this season.

At Mt. Pleasant, Kalp is vice president of the National French Honor Society and earned a 4.0 grade average the first grading period this year. Undecided about specific college plans, Kalp is leaning toward majoring in biology to pursue a career in physical therapy.

Even though he has earned his Eagle Scout award, Kalp's career in community service will continue next summer when he and members of his troop will paint the picnic tables in the church pavilion.

Les Harvath is a freelance writer.