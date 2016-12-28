Apollo-Ridge tops Kiski Area in first round of Apollo Trust Company Christmas girls basketball tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Apollo-Ridge established a double-digit lead in the first quarter and saw Kiski Area battle back before finishing off a 48-38 victory Tuesday at the Apollo Trust Company Christmas girls basketball tournament.

The Vikings (6-2) will face Saltsburg, a 52-46 winner over Leechburg, for the championship this evening at 6, while the Cavaliers (4-4) take on Leechburg in the consolation contest at 3.

“That was a nice win,” Apollo-Ridge head coach Jim Callipare said.

“We're still working through some inconsistent play with our young players. We continue to deal with growing pains, but we're still finding ways to win games.”

Junior Megan Ost led all scorers with 22 points, and she pulled down 11 rebounds. She scored 10 in the first half and six in both the third and fourth quarters.

Sophomore Madalyn Moore added 15 points, and she scored seven in the first quarter as Apollo-Ridge jumped out to a 16-4 advantage with five minutes elapsed.

“It really was a team effort tonight, and we need that each game to be successful,” Ost said. “We could've played better, but any win is good,” Moore said. “Saltsburg will be a good challenge for us.”

Kiski opened a 4-2 lead on a pair of free throws from freshman Hannah Potter and a layup from fellow freshman Harley Holloway, but Apollo-Ridge then went on a 14-0 run capped by a Moore 3-pointer.

The Vikings led 18-8 at the end of the first eight minutes.

Holloway collected a team-best 18 points for Kiski, which fought back and trailed by four at halftime.

She converted a jumper in the opening moments of the third quarter to get the Cavaliers to within 27-25, but they were unable to get any closer.

After pulling within two, Kiski made several defensive stops, but it got nothing to show for it.

A free throw from sophomore Elizabeth Penrose and two-point field goals from Ost and Moore extended the Vikings' lead back to seven at 32-25 with 3:40 left in the quarter.

The teams played even over the rest of the quarter, as Apollo-Ridge went into the fourth ahead by seven at 38-31.

Holloway canned a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth to trim the deficit to five (42-37), but Apollo-Ridge held Kiski off the scoreboard until a free throw from freshman Katelyn Brown with four seconds left.

The Cavaliers turned up the defensive pressure after Holloway's 3-pointers, but continued struggles on the offense contributed to their demise.

Ost converted two layups, and Moore hit a jumper to give the hosts some breathing room in the final minutes.

“The early deficit was mistakes because of our youth, but we settled down in the second quarter,” Cavaliers head coach Nick Ionadi said.

“The whole thing is a learning process for us. We fought hard, but we just had a number of mistakes to work through.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.