Hempfield hockey aims to sustain momentum

It may be a new year, but Hempfield's hockey team hopes it begins like the last one ended.

The Spartans (7-5) closed the 2016 calendar year with four consecutive wins.

“We have been playing some really good hockey the last month and a half. We're finally getting everyone back and healthy. We've had everyone able to be at the games,” Hempfield coach Denny Zeravica said. “Our travel players early in the season were missing from some games. It's been very helpful to get some normalcy going with our lines. We've had different guys in different spots in different games. Getting settled has really shown lately because we have been playing some good hockey.”

Hempfield beat Shaler (5-3), Penn-Trafford (5-4), West Allegheny (10-2) and Quaker Valley (4-2) in its winning streak.

“It's good. We had a rough start. I think we've improved a lot since the beginning of the season,” Hempfield captain Christian Gorscak said. “We're looking to make a good playoff run.”

Practices over the holiday break helped the Spartans stay active.

“When you have a break like that, you always worry how you'll come out of it,” Zeravica said. “We have four games in January and three more in February. It's our job to keep going and improving. There's a lot of hockey left before playoffs. We just gave to get better. That's our goal.”

The team returns to action Thursday against Moon (8-1-1).

“We'll be missing a couple guys for it, but the rest of the team is looking forward to it. It's another measuring stick for us,” Zeravica said. “Every game is a big one, but especially the ones where you have a possibility of playing that team in the playoffs. We're looking forward to coming out of the break and knocking some rust off.”

Gorscak said, “A couple of us won't be there, but, hopefully, we are able to get a win and keep the winning streak and momentum going.”

Jared Gerger (28 points) and Gorscak (26) are among the PIHL scoring leaders and have been steady contributors this season.

“Those two play on the same line and they just feed off each other tremendously. What makes them so special is how they play with and without the puck,” Zeravica said. “It really makes them dangerous. Without the puck, they know the areas to get to.”

Connor Gorscak has skated with those two on the top line.

“He's doing a lot of the ‘dirty' work and getting to net and letting those two use their speed, skill and hands in the open areas,” Zeravica said. “It's fun to watch them play and work. They create a lot of opportunities.”

Nick Koziara centers the second line with Dom Schimizzi and Mario Colosi. Matt Bartus centers the third line that has seen multiple wingers in Tyler Savisky, Connor Lawrence, Nick Negich, Cody Miller and Harley O'Brochta.

Jake Anderson, Trent Gray, Kane Mills, Ethan Grant, Alex Savisky and Drew Mull have solidified the defense, according to Zeravica. Nolen Ferree and Chris Negich have seen time in goal.

“I think we were a little shaky on defense early in the year. We were making a lot of self-inflicted mistakes. We were getting caught puck watching and jumping up in bad situations,” Zeravica said. “Really, that's been our biggest improvement is how well we are playing defensively. We're really cutting back on our mistakes. All of our defensemen have done a great job.”

The Spartans hope their momentum continues.

“I definitely think, early in the season, we knew we had the talent. It was just a matter of getting it to mesh together,” Zeravica said. “We've improved little by little. It's a lot of credit to the team because we've seen steady improvement throughout the year. … They know we have something special and we have to keep things going in the right direction.”

