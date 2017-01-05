Southmoreland 6-11 junior Stone shows versatility with perimeter game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Southmoreland basketball is etched in Stone.

From the high-low sets to motion and “horns” offenses the team runs, the Scotties always operate around 6-foot-11 junior Brandon Stone.

He's the center of attention. But don't call him a center.

“I am a stretch-four,” Stone said, referring to the contemporary name for power forward, also called corner forward or combo forward.

Stone loves to play on the perimeter, popping out for 3-pointers, his release point seemingly above with the rim.

“You can't do certain things unless you have the skilled guys to run it,” Scotties coach Frank Muccino said. “And he brings that confidence factor.”

With eight head-turning double-doubles this season — a continuation of a breakthrough sophomore year that opened the door to college recruiters and spectators alike to his game — Stone has developed into one of the WPIAL's most dominant and versatile players; a polarizing figure; a swingman with a wingspan; the Scotties' top dog.

But only his height classifies him as a center on the roster. His size is imposing, yes. But it's preceded only by his skillset.

A modern big man

One observer remarked the only time Stone has his back to the basket is when he tries a reverse dunk. A little extreme, but here's the point: Stone is not a throwback post player with a heavy pivot foot and a soft sky hook.

On the contrary, he is “A 6-footer in a 6-11 body,” Muccino said.

Sure, there are times when he posts up and scores. A player of that size almost has to. But he does so much more.

At Southmoreland, the Stone Age is futuristic and all about its revolutionary big man.

“It kind of goes back to that Euro-player thing,” Muccino said. “Today's basketball, big men are expected to do more.”

Recent Section 4-AAA opponent Washington used a 31-point fourth quarter hand the Scotties their first loss in seven games, 82-63.

Little Prexies senior forward Isaiah Robinson was surprised Stone played so much on the perimeter.

“If he was on our team, knowing our coach (Ron Faust), he'd have (Stone) inside getting his points up.”

Faust agreed — sort of.

“Don't give (Stone) any ideas,” Faust said, “we have to play them again.”

Stone scored 35 and pulled down 10 rebounds, while shooting 14 for 21 from the floor, in a win over Elizabeth Forward. He had 34 and 14 against Norwin, 33 and 17 against Laurel Highlands, and 30 and 13 against Clairton.

Washington was the only team to slow him down. Forward Jake Swartz held his own against Stone, scoring 22.

“Jake has gone against him before,” Faust said. “He transferred from Laurel Highlands so he knows about him.”

A tall tale

Stone, who plays AAU for Bridge City Basketball, coached by former Hempfield standout Nate Perry, among others, has learned to live with being the tallest kid in the room and on the court.

And he's comfortable playing the style he knows best.

“I started playing basketball (competitively) in seventh grade and saw all the flashy stuff — big guys shooting 3s — so that's kind of what I knew,” said Stone, who has a 7-foot uncle, a 6-7 father and 6-foot mother. “I have to duck through doors and get stared at a lot, but it's not a big deal. I am just trying to go out and show why I am getting looks from colleges. I want to keep getting better and better. I want to make money to play basketball.”

Those student sections, though.

“I've been called Big Bird, Mr. Slender and Slim Jim. I like it. It's funny.

“To be a good player you have to be a little cocky.”

One stretch of the Washington game showed Stone's versatility. He ran to the wing on a fast break, caught a pass, took one of his giant strides and dunked.

Shortly after, he caught a pass near the top of the key, and with the awareness of a point guard, zinged a one-handed pass to a teammate for an easy two points.

Search Stone's name and you'll find his dunk-filled Hudl highlights. He dunks with the same ease in which he shoots 3-pointers. But he can pass, too.

“And I'm not done growing,” he said.

A 7-foot swing guard? Scary stuff, but not a brand-new concept. Look at Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks or Golden State's Kevin Durant — long and lean with deft outside touch.

“I can score in the post,” said Stone, who grew 10 inches between seventh and 11th grade. “I need to work on my post-up game. And my defense.”

Next level

Division I schools are after Stone, who is averaging 27 points and 13.1 rebounds for Southmoreland (8-2), which started the week at No. 2 in the Trib's Class 3A rankings.

He has five scholarship offers, from Duquesne, Robert Morris, Mount St. Mary's, Appalachian State and Youngstown State.

Interest has trickled in from bigger programs of late: He visited Butler on Wednesday and Dayton on Thursday.

Kansas State, South Carolina, Wichita State and Ohio have inquired, he said.

Stone, who was born in El Paso, Texas but moved to the area at age 2, isn't shy about announcing his proverbial “dream school,” that one offer to which he would have a hard time saying no.

“West Virginia, I loved the visit there,” he said. “I would love to go there and play.”

The what-ifs

Southmoreland almost lost its prized legend-in-the-making.

Stone said he considered playing at Greensburg Central Catholic in ninth grade but decided to stay when he realized what he might miss.

“I knew we had a good group coming up; we went 18-6 my freshman year,” Stone said. “I know we talked about moving to Greensburg, but this was better for me.”

But don't get too comfortable in Alverton. Stone could cut a four-year career short if he decides to leave after this year and play at a prep school.

“I have to see what kind of offers I get and go from there,” he said. “If I'm not satisfied with (offers) then I can reclassify at a prep school and play there two years (before going Division I). It's not a definite, but we're talking about it.”

“Reclassifyng” means Stone could repeat his junior year and play two more years, pre-college. The blueprint can work: Jeannette's Julian Batts left high school after his senior year and enrolled at St. Thomas More before earning a scholarship to Division I LIU-Brooklyn of the Northeast Conference.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.