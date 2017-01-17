Norwin's Coles embraces underdog role

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin senior Chad Coles knows a lot about being an underdog in sports.

When he was a junior, Coles was the starting pitcher against heavily favored Plum in the WPIAL Class AAAA championship game. Behind timely hitting and Coles' pitching, Norwin stunned Plum to capture the district title.

On the wrestling mat, Coles isn't favored to win a WPIAL or PIAA title. He's ranked No. 3 by the Tribune-Review at 195 pounds behind Bethel Park senior Nino Bonaccorsi and Fox Chapel senior Mike Mahon.

But Coles (19-2, 76-33) doesn't care about rankings. All he's focused on is qualifying for the WPIAL tournament and advancing to the state tournament. He was one win away from qualifying in 2016, and he's using that disappointment as motivation.

“Winning the WPIAL (baseball title) proves anything can happen,” Coles said. “It helped build my confidence.”

Though Coles has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Youngstown State, he still loves the competition he faces in wrestling. He also had baseball offers from Mount St. Mary's, Central Connecticut State, Maryland-Baltimore County and Virginia Military Institute.

Coles accomplished one goal Jan. 7 when he captured the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association title for his first ever tournament win. He finished second in 2016. He placed third at the Southmoreland and Eastern Area Invitational tournaments.

“It was pretty special that I matched my brother's title,” Coles said. “Heath won his only county title his senior season.”

Heath Coles won at 152 in 2013.

“I've been wrestling since I was 4,” Coles said. “Once you get started in something, you can't stop.

“When I lost in the blood round (consolation semifinals last season), it was very disappointing. It's made me work even harder. I'm chasing Hershey, and I'm building off it. I've learned my lesson.”

Coles fell to Latrobe's Jake Shaffer, who eventually went on to place fifth in the state tournament.

“The best thing about Chad is he's a competitor,” Norwin coach Brandon Miller said. “He'll do anything in wrestling to help the team.

“Even though he has a baseball scholarship (Youngstown State), he's still here wrestling, risking injury. He's a leader, and he loves the sport. Now that we're out of the team tournament, he's getting ready for the individual stuff.”

Norwin will conclude the section season Wednesday at Hempfield. The Knights also will compete in the Thomas Jefferson Duals and have two other matches before the individual tournaments.

Miller said Coles keeps getting better.

“Everyone wants a gold medal,” Miller said. “Chad is up there with some of the top wrestlers in the WPIAL. He wants a medal.”

Coles said he remains focused on his next match. He'll start worrying about baseball after he's done wrestling.

“I'm looking forward to the baseball season and defending the WPIAL title,” Coles said. “It should be a lot of fun.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.